The visible G-string, and 5 more horrific noughties trends that are back in fashion.

Dust off your bandanas and low-rise jeans because 2000s fashion trends are staging a comeback. And we're.... slightly concerned.

For reasons we can't quite understand, the questionable fashion trends we once rocked as teenagers (and have since buried in the dark recesses of our brains) are creeping back into style.

Just today, Dua Lipa became the latest celebrity to bring back a classic early noughties favourite... the exposed G-string.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram wearing a $1900 black cut-out Monot dress paired with a very visible G-string from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

And she's not the only one jumping on board the exposed G-string band wagon.

The likes of Kim Kardashian West and Hailey Bieber have also been seen sporting the scary trend.

Hailey Bieber at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.



While Dua and her fellow celebs are no doubt rocking the ~lewk~, it made us think of the other 2000s fashion trends that are doing the rounds these days.

Here are five other bizarre fashion trends that are (somehow) popular again.

Low-rise jeans.

Nothing screams 2000s more than a pair of low-rise jeans. These hip-grazing bad boys used to be all the rage thanks to celebs like Paris Hilton, Tara Reid and Jessica Simpson.

And now they're back in our lives (and our Instagram feeds).

Bandanas.

Ahhh bandanas. Much like the humble butterfly clip, we were bloody obsessed with them.

And so are celebs like Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa.

Only these days, bandanas are a little bit more chic than the paisley ones we all knew and loved, with many choosing to achieve a similar (cooler) look with a silk scarf instead.

Chunky highlights.

That's right, chunky highlights are back (it's hard to imagine why they ever...left?)

First made popular by celebs like Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson and Kelly Clarkson, these bold highlights were everywhere in the early noughties.

Thankfully, these days they're a little more subtle.

Bandage dresses.

Bandage bodycon dresses were most definitely a vibe in the 2000s, after French designer Hervé Leger put the slinky style on the map. Remember the high street knock-offs? Shudder...

And it's not hard to see why they're suddenly back in fashion. Clearly celeb fans like Kylie and Kendall Jenner are reaching into their older sisters' wardrobe archives for inspiration, and boy, we wish they'd stop.

Velour tracksuits.

We're sorry to tell you, but the days of colourful velour tracksuits are far from behind us.

In October, Kim Kardashian dropped a new SKIMS collection, featuring throwback ‘Velour’ items, which were modelled by her and her noughties-bestie Paris Hilton.

And they're not the only ones getting into the colourful tracksuit trend.

Just this week, Hailey Bieber shared an Instagram photo in some very bright pink trackies. Bonus points for the white tank top - another 2000s staple.

What was your favourite 2000s fashion trend? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram@dualipa/@kyliejenner/@bellahadid/Mamamia,