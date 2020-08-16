"I'm pregnant!" Where Maria, Rachel, Jane and Lorinska from Yummy Mummies are now.

It's been three years since Yummy Mummies first appeared on our screens and introduced us to the outrageous world of designer baby clothes and $99,000 push presents.

The hit reality show, which first aired on Channel Seven and is streaming on Netflix, followed four expectant mums with (very) lavish lifestyles throughout the ups and downs of their pregnancies.

There’s Maria Di Geronimo in Adelaide, who’s as Posh Spice as you can get – without actually being Victoria Beckham. Then there are old friends Rachel Watts, Lorinska Merrington, and Jane Scandizzo in Melbourne, who are actually a small mums’ tribe.

All women were due within a few weeks of each other, and the show explores their (at times, competitive) friendship as they navigate the journey to becoming new mums.

Now, a year since season two aired, here's what the Yummy Mummies have been up to now.

Jane Scandizzo

Jane Scandizzo is a former model, and married to highly acclaimed hairdresser-to-the-stars and entrepreneur, Joey Scandizzo. She’s a mum, who was already mum to Jagger during season one.

On the show, she gave birth to Jensen – and in January last year, she had Juke Christopher – taking her family to a total of five.

And yes, they’re all Js.

Lorinska Merrington.

Her Instagram description says Lorinska Merrington is a TV/media personality, a former traffic reporter, and mother to Lady Penelope – whom she had in season one.

But Lorinksa is also a former primary school teacher – and she welcomed baby number two, daughter Florence Jane, in April last year. She’s still happily married to Andrew Merrington, a partner in a successful finance company and former AFL player.

Lorinska, who launched the Bub pregnancy companion app last year, previously told Mamamia that working mums such as herself shouldn't be afraid to ask for help.

“As a working mum it’s important to have the support of those around you,” she said.

“It really does take a village so it’s crucial to have your support networks! My mum is a great help, looking after Penelope and cooking and helping where she can. And my business partner Liz Blunt is a friend I can call on when I’m feeling stressed or overwhelmed.”





Maria Di Geronimo.

Perhaps the mum who’s changed the most is Maria Di Geronimo. Yes, she still has a penchant for designer, well, everything. But now, she’s more interested in spoiling her four-year-old daughter, Valentina, than spoiling herself.

In 2018, Maria separated from her fiancé and baby daddy, Carlos Vannini.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. Carlos and I are maintaining a friendship for our Princess Valentina and we are very conscious of her feelings through this time,” she told Perth Now’s Confidential in October last year.

However, the couple later reconciled and are now expecting their second child together, who is due in February next year.

Maria shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I'm pregnant! Thank you God," she captioned the post.

Speaking to Woman's Day, Maria says she wants to be a different mum the second time around.

"Having a child changed my life," she told the publication.

"Motherhood makes me want to be the best version of myself for my family. I'm excited to go through pregnancy without the TV show."

The 34-year-old also shared that she's "blocked" her fellow Yummy Mummies and is no longer in contact with them.

"I don't need them in my life," she said.

"One of them said I ruined her baby shower and I'm not about to bring what happened on the show into real life."

Rachel Watts

Perhaps the most down to earth of the Mummies is Rachel Watts, who had Harvey during season one, and is married to Jayson Watts, a partner of a successful real estate agency in Melbourne.

Rachel describes herself as a wife, mother and “fashion lover” on Instagram.

Rachel previously told Mamamia about her traumatic birth experience with Harvey, which saw her spend eight nights in hospital.

“I started thinking back – that was one of the most traumatic experiences I had to endure," she said.

“In the end, I dealt with three obstetricians. I just wanted someone to know what they were doing.”

Rachel was determined not to repeat the chaos of her first birth with her second son Harry, who was born in October 2018.

“There was a new plan of ‘no plan’, so I didn’t have those same expectations of things going one way as I did with Harvey," she told Mamamia.

This article was originally published on November 11, 2019, and was updated on August 17, 2020.

