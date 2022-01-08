Why everyone is talking about Kanye West and Julia Fox.

It's been almost a year since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their separation in February 2021, and boy a lot has happened since.

There have been public declarations of love, Kim dating Pete Davidson, and Kanye linked to multiple women, with the latest being Julia Fox.

But who is Julia Fox, and why is everyone talking about her and Kanye West? Here's a quick recap of everything you need to know.

So, why is everyone talking about Kanye West and Julia Fox?

If you haven't seen those photos of Kanye West and Julia Fox plastered all over the internet, let's start at the beginning.

Over the past week, rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on multiple occasions.

Then on Thursday, the actress wrote for the American magazine Interview confirming their romance, detailing how they met, and sharing exclusive photos from their second date.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox, 31, wrote about the rapper, 44, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

Fox explained that on their second date at the popular New York City restaurant Carbone, West directed a photoshoot for the actress while people dined, before continuing the photoshoot in a hotel room.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she wrote.

"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," she continued.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride," Fox added.

Who is Julia Fox?

Julia Fox, 31, is an Italian-American actress, best known for her breakout role in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, opposite Adam Sandler.

In 2020, Fox starred in two films - Puppet and PVT Chat, and in 2021, she appeared alongside Jon Hamm and Don Cheadle in the crime thriller, No Sudden Move.

She also hosts a podcast called Forbidden Fruits.

Prior to acting, Fox told Rolling Stone that she once worked as a dominatrix.

"This was back when Craigslist still had an 'adult gigs' section," she told the publication in 2020.

"I was scrolling, and in between ads for prostitutes, I clicked on one that said 'no nudity, no sex.' That appealed to me," she continued.

"You're given a few words on what the client’s interests are and then you have to build from there and improvise the rest.

"So imagine having to do that multiple times a day in different outfits — a nun, teacher, nurse, mum — according to the clients' desires. I went in an angsty teenager and left a really self-assured woman."

Fox also has a one-year-old son named Valentino with whom she shares with her ex-husband, pilot Peter Artemiev.

What does Kim Kardashian think about all of this?

While West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian hasn't directly commented on his new romance (she's probably too busy holidaying with Pete Davidson), a source has claimed that she thinks it's "comical".

"Kim thinks it's comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days," the source told The Sun.

"She knows it's not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye. Kim thinks it's another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She honestly doesn't care, she's very over him at this point so his little game isn't working.

"All she cares about right now involving Kanye is raising their four kids and making sure they have a happy life, that's it."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.