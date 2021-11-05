Pete Davidson is Hollywood's ultimate rebound guy.

Over the past few years many have tried to solve the puzzle that is Pete Davidson.

People are either deeply attracted to the Saturday Night Live comedian or they don't understand what all the fuss is about.

Davidson is an incredibly tall fella. He's covered in the kind of tattoos one might collect over a long prison stint. His hair is sometimes dyed the yellow blonde made famous by boy bands in the late 90s.

He often looks like he needs a good wash. He gives off an aura that says he hasn't done his taxes for the past six years. His car is in desperate need of a service. And he's never once opened his mail.

And he gives very few sh*ts about any of this.

He moves around this world with the kind of effortless confidence many of us mere mortals could never imagine achieving.

In his stand-up routines, he riffs off his own appearance, his failures and f*ck ups. And then shrugs it all off.

He's bloody funny, and he has a disarming smile. And he never takes himself too seriously.

All of this makes him damn attractive to a large portion of the general population. Including this writer.

But the allure of Pete Davidson goes even further than that. Pete seems to attract the attention of some of the most conventionally attractive, ridiculously successful women in Hollywood.

He first came onto most people's radar in 2018 when he began dating pop star Ariana Grande. Their little love affair burnt bright and fast, and ultimately fizzled out after a couple of months and a quicky engagement.