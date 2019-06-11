Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. After A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship completely changed.

When Bradley Cooper was filming his award-winning film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga in 2018, his life at home was unravelling.

Speaking to People, a source explained that the shooting of the film was when issues began for the 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” a source told People. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”

The Oscar nominated actor and his supermodel girlfriend met in 2015, and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Irina Shayk told Glamour UK in February.

The couple share a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

2. MAFS Michael just shaved off all his hair and Martha is now “obsessed” with him.

Married at First Sight’s Michael Brunelli has cut off every last inch of his very long trademark hair.

His girlfriend, 31-year-old Martha Kalifatidis, chopped the hair off on Channel 9’s Gold Telethon Appeal on Monday, unveiling a very bald scalp.

The 27-year-old was raising money for the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation, and admitted to not having shaved his head in almost ten years.

Martha, who he married on Married at First Sight, also posted an Instagram photo of his bald head, writing “Might f#*k around and marry him for real now…”

In Michael’s Instagram story, he added that Martha is “obsessed” with the new look.

We hope he has a beanie.

3. We’ve got our first look of Mischa Barton in the new The Hills: New Beginnings trailer.

The time has come.

(Well, almost).

The show that defined the peak-end of high school for so many millennials, The Hills, is soon to return and we just got a new trailer.

And it features our first look at another iconic face from our days as insufferable teens; Mischa Barton, forever known in our hearts as the oh-so troubled Marissa Cooper (RIP).

"Here we go!" the O.C. actress is seen saying in what we can only assume is the beginning of a fight involving some sort of love triangle and yes.

THIS IS WHAT WE CAME FOR.

It also features Stephanie Pratt yelling, “Welcome to adulthood,” while Audrina Patridge tells someone, “You’re literally insane,” so it looks like nothing has changed at all and precisely all our dreams have been answered.

Feast your senses below (and enjoy having the song from the opening credits deeply embedded in your heads for the rest of days):

We. Can't. Wait.

FEEL THE RAIN ON YOURRRRR SKIN.

4. Um. It turns out Vampire Diaries’ couple Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley actually hated each other.

Oh.

Remember when we all shipped Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) on The Vampire Diaries?

Well, it turns out the actors behind the vampire lovers actually hated each other.

Yep, we're confused too.



Speaking on the Directionally Challenged podcast, Nina admitted that she initially despised Paul while working on the show.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, but I didn't like Paul Wesley," she admitted.

"Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realise now that there’s a fine line between love and hate, and we despised each other so much that it read as love but."

After five months on the show, however, the pair soon became close friends.

"We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine," she said. "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

5. The 7 questions we're all asking about Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale themed party.

When Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale, she wanted to hold a mirror up to society. To show what could happen if we took its views on women to the extremes.

She wanted to create a conversation and a debate.

She did not (we assume ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) envision that in 2019, a reality TV star and the daughter of that guy who sings ‘Hello, is it me you’re looking for?’ would post duck face selfies while wearing Gilead’s infamous red handmaid’s uniform.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner threw her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou a party for her 22nd birthday, and we know Kylie Jenner knows how to throw a good party, but… this one was Handmaid’s Tale themed and doubled as a viewing party for the start of The Handmaid’s Tale season 3.

Guests included Sofia Richie, a couple of other Insta influencers, and Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel, who she dubbed Commander in one of her Instagram stories.

You can read all about it right over here.