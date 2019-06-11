The 7 questions we're all asking about Kylie Jenner's Handmaid's Tale themed party.

When Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale, she wanted to hold a mirror up to society. To show what could happen if we took its views on women to the extremes.

She wanted to create a conversation and a debate.

She did not (we assume ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) envision that in 2019, a reality TV star and the daughter of that guy who sings ‘Hello, is it me you’re looking for?’ would post duck face selfies while wearing Gilead’s infamous red handmaid’s uniform.

But here we are.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner threw her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou a party for her 22nd birthday, and we know Kylie Jenner knows how to throw a good party, but… this one was Handmaid’s Tale themed and doubled as a viewing party for the start of The Handmaid’s Tale season 3.

Guests included Sofia Richie, a couple of other Insta influencers, and Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel, who she dubbed Commander in one of her Instagram stories.

Kylie decked out her house in Gilead flags, red drapes, “praise be vodka”, “under his eye tequila” and provided guests with red robes and white bonnets like the handmaids in the series wear.