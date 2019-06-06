The Handmaid's Tale left fans with one question last season. It's answered in episode 1.

When we left Gilead almost a year ago, things were pretty grim.

The entire second season of The Handmaid’s Tale was a lesson in endurance for the viewer.

We sat through rapes, and stonings, and hangings. We watched a child bride drown in a public pool because she fell in love with another boy.

June gave birth to her daughter, Nichole, and we watched helplessly as she was ripped out of her arms into the arms of Mrs Waterford.

Watch the trailer for season three of The Handmaid’s Tale below, which teases the new alliance between Serena Joy and June.



Enemy lines were blurred and even the biggest supporters of the regime were finding it hard to turn away from its brutality.

Then, just when we thought we couldn’t take anymore, we were handed a glimmer of hope. A tiny hint that maybe, just maybe, things would improve for June and her two daughters.

After years of abuse at the hands of the regime, June finally had a chance to escape. She, along with her baby daughter Nichole, and her friend Emily, were given the opportunity to flee to Canada.