We're calling it: Bonnie Anderson is definitely the Bushranger on The Masked Singer.

For the past four weeks, we've spent our nights yelling at our televisions while we try to guess the hidden identities of celebrities on The Masked Singer.

And we've been not-so-secretly loving every minute of it.

While eight celebs have already been unmasked, four still remain shrouded in mystery, including the ever so sparkly Ned Kelly costume.

But we think we've cracked the case.

After reading up on Twitter theories and doing some serious Instagram sleuthing, we are 100 per cent confident that Bonnie Anderson is in fact, the Bushranger on The Masked Singer.

And yes, we admit, Bushranger's voice does sounds a lot like Jessica Mauboy. But when you look at the clues, all the evidence quite clearly points to the Neighbours actress.

And we're not the only ones who think so.

Bushranger clue: "I am the voice behind one of the most famous sounds in Australia."

Evidence: This one is fairly obvious. Ever since March 2020, Anderson has been the voice behind the iconic Neighbours theme song.

Bushranger clue: "I’m a dreamer. But you achieve your dreams through hard work, even if it makes you sweat. Being rewarded for hard work is justice, and not many Bushrangers talk about justice.

Evidence: The key words here are "sweat" and "justice" which is suspiciously repeated twice. As one Twitter user pointed out, Andreson joined Justice Crew in a cover of 'Gonna Make You Sweat' back in 2012.

Bushranger clue: "Dylan Alcott is pretty tough, so it might be no surprise that he and I once went head-to-head and I came off second best."

Evidence: A quick google search will tell you that Anderson was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent at last year’s Logies but was beat out by Dylan Alcott.

And last but not least, Anderson has been straight up linked to the Bushranger on Wikipedia. "She's also the Bushranger," her profile clearly reads.

The line has since been deleted but thanks to the internet the spoiler still lives on.

Case closed.

You can watch The Masked Singer on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30 pm on Channel 10 or 10 play.

