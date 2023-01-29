Break ups and an ex-Bachelor contestant: Everything that's happened since The Bachelors finale.

We finally made it to the end of The Bachelors.

And honestly, we deserve a medal for getting through that rollercoaster of a few weeks.

But while we may have watched the bachelors ride off into the sunset with their chosen ladies during last night's finale, the drama is far from over friends.

Less than 24 hours since the final episode, the remaining three couples have confirmed if they have gone the distance (and by this I mean, managed to stay together for the few short months since filming wrapped) or gone their separate ways.

Here's a roundup of everything that's happened since The Bachelors finale.

Are Thomas and Leah still together?

We're not going to beat around the (rose) bush here... they are not.



Months after Thomas popped the question to Leah at the finale, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

"I think it was two or three months after the finale," Thomas told 10 Play.



"We had an amazing time together, and we spent incredible moments together on the show and also after the show… but we realised, spending time together, we had lots of love and care for each other but we weren’t compatible and compatibility is so important."

Thomas went on to say they made the decision to stay friends and will continue to "support one another".

"I'm devastated to this day I didn’t get what I wanted from it, but I also found so much more from it," Leah added.

"I love who I am now, I can look at myself in the mirror like damn Leah you should be so proud of yourself. I gave something a go and I didn’t hold anything back."

Are Felix and Jess still together?

After all the drama between Felix, Jess and an impromptu fourth Bachelor, we're sorry to say Felix and Jess are very much not together.

After 'closing the chapter' with Damien at the finale, Jess and Felix began a long distance relationship before things eventually 'fizzled out'.

"I've been in a long-distance relationship in the past and it's incredibly strenuous because if you feel strongly about someone, you want them to always be around you. With us, we didn't know when the show was going to air or what was going to happen," Felix told 10 Play.

"We're still on great terms, we're still incredibly close and we've chatted throughout the process… we're on great terms."

Jess went on to say that she knew Felix "wasn't going to be my life partner".

"As someone who really values communication and who loves a good D&M, I felt like Felix and I had very different perspectives on what that would look like, and we just kind of lacked that communication," she said.

"I still care for him as a person and I think he was a massive part of my life, I would never want to discredit that, but from the get-go, I knew he wasn't going to be my life partner and he deserves someone who is completely all the way in and not half in."

So are Jess and... Damien together then?

Honestly... it's hard to tell with these two but all signs are pointing to no.

According to So Dramatic, Jess was seen on a 'date' with another man in at Bootsdarling Cafe in Sydney's Darlinghurst this week. And the pair apparently had their legs "intertwined".

"[They were] having BIG chats, which was weird once we saw their legs locked in. Maybe just having another heavy convo about partners," a source told the publication.

However, Jess and Damien still follow each other on Instagram so perhaps she didn't completely leave him and his conscious conversations behind ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Are Jed and Alesia still together?

We're happy to report there was one successful couple to come out of this season.

After popping the question to Alesia (despite her making it clear she did not want that), Jed confirmed the couple are still together and "in a really good place".

"We’re taking it day by day and are excited to actually just have a coffee with each other and live a normal life after this," he told 10 Play.

"We’ve had to hold a relationship together by phone and text," Alesia added, "to not have actually gotten out to have a coffee with someone is so odd in a dating sense.

"It’ll be good that we can actually go out and do that and see what it’s like to be with each other in a normal setting."

The couple have also shared Instagram posts confirming they're still together on Monday morning.

"I found myself in loving you," Jed wrote alongside a photo of the pair at finale.

"You’ve been my safe place until this day. The support you give is unlike any other I’ve ever had before. Regardless of what capacity we are in, I am lucky to be doing this thing called life with you in it," Alesia captioned her post.

Is Felix dating an ex-Bachelor contestant?

Felix reportedly fled the country when the show started airing and has spent the last few weeks in Los Angeles (which was a pretty big sign him and Jess aren't together).

However, that doesn't necessarily mean he's single.



In October, Felix was seen 'out on the town' with Bachie alum Stephanie Lynch, who was in Jimmy Nicholson's season of the show.

According to So Dramatic, the pair looked 'loved up'.

"Bachelor Felix spotted with Stephanie Lynch from Jimmy Nicholson‘s season last weekend in Melbourne," a source told the publication.

Image: Channel 10.

Take from that what you will.

Is Felix single?

According to So Dramatic, Thomas was seen on the Hinge dating app in September.

A fan of the podcast sent a screenshot to host Megan Pustetto. However, when Pustetto reached out to Channel Ten, they told her it was just an old account.

"This is an old account that was set up last year and hasn’t been used since being cast on The Bachelors Australia,” they told the publication. "I wouldn’t read too much into it."

Feature Image: Channel 10/Instagram@jess_navin/@thebachelorau/@jed.mcintosh