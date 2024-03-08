Where to watch every film nominated for a 2024 Oscar before Monday.

The 2024 Oscars is on Monday, which means it's your last chance to watch all the nominated films ahead of the ceremony.

Every year, there's plenty of discourse in the lead-up to the award show about who should and shouldn't be recognised by The Academy. And this year, the conversation was centred around Barbie.

The feminist comedy starring Margot Robbie received a total of eight nominations, however, that didn't include a Best Actress nomination for Robbie or Best Director for Greta Gerwig.

Some believe the two women were snubbed, while others are surprised Barbie was nominated in the first place.

Leading this year's race is Christopher Nolan's historical biopic, Oppenheimer, earning 13 nominations, closely followed by Poor Things, with 11 nominations.

This year's Oscars may go on to make history if Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress. Recognised for her performance in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone could become the first Native American actor to win the award.

Before you tune in to the ceremony on Monday, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Oscars, including where you can watch all the Best Picture nominees.

When are the 2024 Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024, US time.

In Australia, you can watch the ceremony on Monday 11, 2024, on Channel Seven, with the live broadcast starting from 5.30am AEDT.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show will air from 9.30am and the ceremony will begin at 10am.

Who are the nominees for the 2024 Oscars?

Here are the key nominations for the 2024 Oscars.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Picture nominated films and where to watch them.

American Fiction.

Cord Jefferson made his directorial debut with American Fiction, a film about a novelist named Monk (Jeffrey Wright) who has had enough of the writing industry's exploitation of African American stereotypes for profit. To make a statement, he writes a satire of these stories, only for it to become an enormous success.

American Fiction has been nominated for five Oscars and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Anatomy Of A Fall.

Justin Triet's Anatomy Of A Fall is a French psychological thriller about a woman who is suspected of her husband's murder. Things take a turn, however, when the sole witness to the crime is their blind son.

The film has been nominated for five Oscars and is available to rent or buy from Apple TV.

Barbie.

Barbie was easily the most anticipated film of 2023. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken and America Ferrera as Gloria, the coming-of-age, feminist film received a total of eight Oscar nominations.

Despite there being a lot of discourse online over director Greta Gerwig and Robbie's perceived "snub", we still think eight is a great achievement.

Barbie is available to rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video.

Killers of the Flower Moon.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese joined forces once again, this time for Killers of the Flower Moon. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film delves into the harrowing true story of the Osage Nation, an Indigenous community who experienced brutality at the hands of white male settlers to gain control over their wealth.

Scorsese's historical drama received 10 nominations and can be streamed on Apple TV.

Maestro.

Bradley Cooper showed off his directing — and acting — chops once again in Maestro, the real-life story of composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his complicated relationship with Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

Maestro has been nominated for seven Oscars and can be streamed over on Netflix.

Oppenheimer.

The film that was once known for sharing a release date with Barbie is this year's Best Picture favourite. Christopher Nolan's historical drama tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the inventor of the atom bomb.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Gary Oldman to name a few, Oppenheimer is a thrilling ride from start to finish.

The film received 13 Oscar nominations and is available to rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video.

Past Lives.

Celine Song's directorial debut, Past Lives is a romantic drama starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo. If you want to have a good cry over other people's relationships then this is the film to watch.

Past Lives is nominated for two Oscars and is available to stream on Paramount+.

Poor Things.

Starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things is about a woman who received a brain transplant that switched her mind with that of an unborn child. It's dark, twisted and weird, but Stone's performance is a work of art.

Poor Things is nominated for 11 Oscars and is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

The Holdovers.

The Holdovers is a comedy-drama about the dangers of boarding school. Starring Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa, the film is nominated for five Oscars, a massive feat for a comedy film.

The Holdovers is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

The Zone of Interest.

Jonathan Glazer's historical drama The Zone of Interest tells the story of a German family that lives right next to a concentration camp. While there have been many films made about the holocaust, few have portrayed it the way Glazer has.

The Zone of Interest is an uncomfortable but important watch about the crimes against humanity and what happens when people turn a blind eye to evil.

The movie has been nominated for five Oscars and is not yet available to stream in Australia.

Best Actress nominated films and where to watch them.

We've already mentioned five of the six Best Actress nominated films and shared where to watch.

To recap, Killers of the Flower Moon and Anatomy of a Fall are available to rent or buy on Apple TV. Maestro is currently streaming on Netflix, and Poor Things is on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is the remaining Best Actress nominated film.

Nyad.

Nyad is a biographical sports drama about swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) and her attempt to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida at 64 years old.

Nyad has been nominated for two Oscars including Best Actress for Bening, and is available to stream on Netflix.

Best Actor nominated films and where to watch them.

Four out of five of the Best Actor nominated films are also up for Best Picture.

Maestro is currently streaming on Netflix while The Holdovers, Oppenheimer and American Fiction are available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is the remaining Best Actor nominated film.

Rustin.

Rustin is based on a true story about Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), an advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. and someone who spent his entire life fighting for racial equality, human rights and worldwide democracy.

Domingo has been nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Rustin and the film is available to watch on Netflix.

Feature Image: Netflix/Apple TV+