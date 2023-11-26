Five years ago, Jordan Turpin fled the 'House of Horrors'. This is her life now.

Five years ago, in the early hours of a Sunday morning, Jordan Turpin quietly fled her family home.

She’d found a mobile phone before she left, and when she was far enough away, she used that phone to call 911.

She told police her 12 siblings were being held captive at the family home. Some were chained to their beds, she said.

When police officers from the Perris Police Department first saw Jordan, they assumed she was around 10 years old. But the frail and emaciated girl was 17.

Arriving at the scene of what would later become known as “the house of horrors”, officers discovered several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks.

The surroundings were dark and foul-smelling.

The owners of the property and parents of all 13 children, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, weren’t able to explain why their children were restrained.





David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to more than two dozen child abuse-related charges. Both are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

A new life.

Fast-forward five years, and Jordan’s life looks very different now. At 23, she’s healthy and happy, despite carrying the mental health burden of years of horrific abuse.

In recent media interviews, Jordan shared that her upbringing outside of the abuse was extremely sheltered. She didn’t even know basic words, like ‘sidewalk’ or ‘medication’.

These days, she takes things one day at a time, focusing on life’s simple pleasures.

According to People, Jordan recently moved into a new home where she’s surrounded by pets, including four dogs and four guinea pigs. She says her connection to her pets has helped her cope with the trauma of her childhood.

"I have such a connection with them. I can just give them a look, and they know what I'm saying. They're just so funny. When I got Buddy, I got him at a time when I needed him. He's my best friend, and he's gotten me through a lot," she told the publication.

As well as her pets, Jordan relies on routine to keep her mental health strong, including regular therapy sessions.

"[These] coping skills help motivate me to get out of bed," she said. "I've been sleeping really well, been eating really well. I've been eating my three meals a day. I've been getting up early, going to bed early. I feel healthy. I feel good."

Although Jordan says she experienced plenty of down days and a lot of crying, journalling helps her work through her lingering pain and trauma.

"I get out my journal, and I've really just learned to work with my pain,” she told People. “And I have friends and siblings that I can talk to and go to."

Jordan Turpin has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. Image: Instagram/@jordan_turpin

A bright future.

While Jordan says the past year has been "rough", she’s turned a corner over the past few months, learning more about mental health in general, and how her past has impacted her current self.

She also launched her own clothing line, Braveness.

"Doing my best means: Setting high standards for myself, pushing beyond my comfort zone, and striving for excellence,” she shared in an Instagram post.

"Regardless of the outcome, I consider it a success when I know I've given it my all. It's about embracing challenges, learning from failures, and continuously improving," she wrote.

"'Doing my best' [a slogan found on her clothing] is a reflection of my passion, determination, and unwavering pursuit of growth, ultimately defining my character and sense of accomplishment. I wanted to translate my message and story into a product and bring it to life for all my followers :)”

All 258,000 of them.

Jordan is an aspiring actor and model. Image: Instagram/@jordan_turpin

Since escaping the House of Horrors, Jordan has leaned into social media, posting regularly on both Instagram and TikTok, where she recently published a video in collaboration with powerful influencer Charli D’Amelio.

She also rubbed shoulders with Demi Lovato and Howie Mandel, who she says was a role model to her during her captivity, while on a visit to the set of America’s Got Talent.

"When I meet somebody like Howie, that I was a fan of since a long time ago... it makes it even more unreal when you never thought it could possibly happen. It's really emotional, in a good way. It's [like], 'This is real freedom,'" she says.

"I want everyone to know that we are all brave, and there is hope. I'm hoping to figure out a way to communicate with my fans more. There are a lot of things I want to share, and I'm just really hoping next year I can help as much as I possibly can."

Feature image: Getty