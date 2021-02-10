At the turn of the millennium, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's teen romance entranced tabloid culture like little else.

Timberlake, the pin-up boy-band member, and Spears, the pop-star phenomenon, were a match made in publicity heaven and, eventually, personal hell.

Nearly two decades on from the demise of their romance, the exes' love affair is back under the spotlight after the release of a new documentary, The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary, which is not yet available in Australia, has delved deep into the life and career of Spears and offered a fresh lens for examining how the singer was treated by not just the media, but also her close circle.

In light of the documentary, fans of the #FreeBritney movement are demanding several high-profile people apologise for the role they played in the treatment of Spears.

Among them is her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. One of the defining moments for Spears' public narrative was her split from Timberlake in 2002.

Here's how it played out, and why Timberlake is being asked to apologise to Spears nearly 20 years on.

'Cry Me A River' controversy.

In the wake of their breakup, the tabloids reported rumours that Spears, then just 21 years old, had been unfaithful to Timberlake.

Timberlake seemingly confirmed this with his 2002 single 'Cry Me A River', with the famous lyrics: "You don't have to say, what you did / I already know, I found out from him / Now there's just no chance".

The music video - released only months after the breakup - paints the picture of Timberlake as a heartbroken lover who is seeking revenge over his cheating ex. A woman with a striking resemblance to Spears was cast to play the ex.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Spears implied she felt betrayed by the 'Cry Me A River' music video.

"I think I was in shock, to be honest. I didn’t know what to say, what to do. That was the last thing I ever thought somebody might do. I was really shocked shitless. But you live and you learn...

"He called me up and asked me if it was OK... He called me up and wanted to supposedly get back together or whatever, but behind it was, 'And by the way, you’re in a video that’s coming out.' That kind of got slipped in. 'Don’t worry about it. It’s not a big deal,'" she continued.

"I hadn’t seen [the music video for 'Cry Me A River']. Then it came out, and I said, 'I should’ve freakin’ said no to this shit!' I was so like, 'Whoa. What is going on right now?' But, hey. And I said, “Why did you do this?” He goes, ‘Well, I got a controversial video.” And I was like, 'You did. Yay for you.' So he got what he wanted. I think it looks like such a desperate attempt, personally. But that was a great way to sell the record. He’s smart. Smart guy."

"Did you f*** Britney Spears?"

When she was a teenager, Spears famously said she was 'saving' herself for marriage. The world was obsessed with the singer's virginity, even more so because she was in a relationship. But Timberlake revealed after their breakup that he had, in fact, had sex with Spears.

During a radio interview for Star and Buc Wild Morning Show in 2002, Timberlake was asked: "Did you f*** Britney Spears?"

Timberlake laughed, before responding: "OK, I did it."

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in February 2002, one month before they broke up. Image: Getty.

In a subsequent interview with New York radio station Hot 97, the DJ said he would play Timberlake's then-single Like I Love You thirty times a week if the singer confirmed he had sex with Spears. Timberlake confirmed he'd had "oral intercourse" with her.

"I did it. I'm dirty. I'm in so much damn trouble, man. I'm going to get calls from my mother," he responded, laughing. A media storm ensued, with much of the commentary painting Spears as a 'sl*t'.

Re-visiting these interviews, the Framing Britney documentary accuses Timberlake of "weaponising" his breakup with Spears to launch his solo career, seemingly not caring if he 'sl*t-shamed' her along the way.

"The way that people treated her, to be very high school about it, was like she was the school sl*t and he was the quarterback," New York Times critic at large Wesley Morris explained in the documentary.

The Diane Sawyer interview.

Diane Sawyer interviewed Britney Spears in 2003. Image: ABC.

The infamous Diane Sawyer interview demonstrated the extent to which Timberlake had sucessfully peddled his 'wounded lover' narrative and made Spears the villain.

During the 2003 interview, which promised a "no holds barred" insight into the popstar, Spears was solely blamed for their breakup.

"[Timberlake] has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart," the journalist said, after Spears had previously asked to take a break when the topic of Timberlake was brought up. "You broke his heart, you did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?"

“I was upset for a while,” Spears responded. “I think we were both really young and it was kind of waiting to happen, and I will always love him. He will always have a special place in my heart."

Sawyer went on to ask if the rumours that she was unfaithful to him were true.

"I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way," Spears said. "I’m not technically saying he’s wrong but I’m not technically saying he’s right either. Wow, this is really awkward right now."

Calls for Timberlake to apologise.

Feature image: Getty.

