The 'rules' for wedding guest dressing in 2023.

With wedding season in full swing in the US and Europe, I can't help but notice that the rules for wedding guest dressing have changed.

Because in 2023, there are none.

Let me explain.

I recently saw a photo of Kim Kardashian attending her good friend and ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd's wedding.

She wore a dress people would've previously had a heart attack over.

There were cut-outs. There was exposed underwear. There was boobage (gasp!).

I didn't think much of it.

Since Kendall Jenner had already worn something similar to a 2021 wedding – and there was much commentary on whether it was appropriate (the jury thought no) – there was no shock factor this time.

Australian influencer Rozalia Russian has since worn the same dress to a wedding herself.

Brands are leaning into it.

People I know are wearing sheer, cut-outs, two pieces, whatever they really feel like, to 2023 weddings.

If the bride isn't offended, why should we be?

Now, I know there are still rules in place for what to wear to weddings. Some people have just thrown them out the window!

If you need some help on what to wear to an upcoming wedding, I've got you.

Here are the standard wedding dress codes, what they mean and some outfit ideas to shop.

What to wear to a black tie wedding.

All you need to remember with a black tie wedding is that it's the dressiest.

Men are expected to wear a tuxedo, dinner shirt and bow tie.

While the dress code is less specific for women, you should definitely go fancier than on a night out (think school formal vibes) – a floor or ankle-length dress, jewellery and heels.

What to wear to a cocktail wedding.

This is the most common dress code for formal parties and weddings in Australia.

Women usually wear shorter dresses than what they would to a black tie event – it's usually a midi dress, sometimes other lengths. A pantsuit or dressy jumpsuit is also acceptable.

While men would wear a suit, tie optional.

What to wear to a smart casual wedding.

And lastly, the least dressiest.

Women can wear a dress, or a shirt and skirt or trousers. Shoes are usually heels, unless otherwise specified, and a small bag. No jeans.

While men are expected to wear a collared shirt and casual dress pants like chinos. Again, no jeans.

What to avoid wearing to weddings.

This seems so obvious but I would always suggest finding out what colour the bridesmaids are wearing before the day of the event.

It ensures there won't be any awkwardness when you rock up wearing the same colour as the bride's girls. (I've heard many horror stories about this happening).

And don't wear white unless the bride has specifically said it's okay.

There's always one, and the bride is not happy (although she most likely won't say anything) about it.

Don't be her!

