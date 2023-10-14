‘Now is the time to mourn.’ First Nations leaders have announced a Week of Silence.

Devastated First Nations leaders of the unsuccessful Indigenous voice referendum have called a week of silence.

Following the resounding defeat, Yes23 campaigner and filmmaker Rachel Perkins posted a statement to social media from Indigenous Australians who supported the voice referendum.

It spoke of a bitter irony that people who had been on the continent for 235 years refused to recognise those whose home it had been for 60,000 years.

"It was never in the gift of these newcomers to refuse recognition to the true owners of Australia," the supporters said.

"The referendum was a chance for newcomers to show a long-refused grace and gratitude and to acknowledge that the brutal dispossession of our people underwrote their every advantage in this country."

The statement, which was endorsed by members of the Uluru Dialogue, thanked supporters of the 'yes' campaign including voters, volunteers and the prime minister.

The statement reads: "Recognition in the constitution of the descendants of the original and continuing owners of Australia would have been a great advance for Australians. Alas, the majority have rejected it.

"This is a bitter irony. That people who have only been on this continent for 235 years would refuse to recognise those whose home this land has been for 60,000 and more years is beyond reason. It was never in the gift of these newcomers to refuse recognition to the true owners of Australia. The referendum was a chance for newcomers to show a long-refused grace and gratitude and to acknowledge that the brutal dispossession of our people underwrote their every advantage in this country.

"For more than six years, we have explained to our nation why the Voice was our great hope to achieve real change for our families and communities.

"To the Australians who supported us in this vote - we thank you sincerely. You comprise many millions of Australians of love and goodwill. We know you wanted a better future for Australia, and to put the colonial past behind us by choosing belated recognition and justice.

The statement goes on to thanks Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the government, as well as the members of other parties who supported the Yes23 campaign.

The statement continues, "Now is not the time to dissect the reasons for this tragic outcome. This will be done in the weeks, years and decades to come. Now is the time for silence, to mourn and deeply consider the consequence of this outcome.

"Much will be asked about the role of racism and prejudice against Indigenous people in this result. The only thing we ask is that each and every Australian who voted in this election reflect hard on this question.

"To our people we say: do not shed tears. This rejection was never for others to issue.

"The truth is that rejection was always ours to determine. The truth is that we offered this recognition and it has been refused. We now know where we stand in this our own country. Always was. Always will be.

"We will not rest long. Pack up the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Fly our flags low."

The statement then called for a Week of Silence, beginning Saturday, 14 October, to grieve and reflect on the significance of the outcome.

Many Indigenous people, including Greens senator Dorinda Cox, replaced their social media profile pictures with an empty black tile to demonstrate how unseen they felt.

"Today is a very hard day," Senator Cox said.

"I want to acknowledge elders, mob and allies who have fought so hard and changed the conversation for the better.

"First Nations people have stayed strong and resilient in the fight, for generations, there is formidable strength here."

Indigenous 'no' campaigners Warren Mundine and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said they were not surprised by the result, which reinforced the need for a "new era" of Indigenous policy.

Reconciliation Australia said its work was needed more than ever.

"As we grapple with this weekend's outcome, we must also grapple with the ugly acts of racism and disinformation that have been a feature of the debate despite regular calls for respectful engagement," the not-for-profit group said.

"All Australians must ask ourselves whether this is a standard we are comfortable with."

Reconciliation Australia and Amnesty said while they were devastated by the result, it wasn't the first setback to aspirations of Indigenous people.

"We are confident that in due course, the millions of Australians who voted 'yes' and those who voted 'no' but who are committed to better outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, will unite for a more just Australia," Reconciliation Australia said.

"Now is a time for healing."

Feature image: Getty.

-With AAP