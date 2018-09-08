CULT BUY: The only mascara you can count on not to smudge. Ever.

Last week, my colleague had a conversation that blew her fairly large brain out of her head and into the stratosphere.

It was about… mascara.

The above sentence was an over exaggeration, but when you’ve been a beauty editor for 15 years, it’s kind of true.

After she’d been raving about the wonders of tubular mascara (we’ll circle back to what these are in a sec), one of the ladies at work who we won’t name asked Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell if she meant mascara that comes in… a tube?

OK sorry, Eloise is her actual name but sweetie, what were you thinking?!

Tubing or tubular mascaras aren’t new. In fact, they’ve been around for a few years now.

If you have oily eyelids, cry a lot (me too man, me too), commute to work or like to go straight from the gym to work or vice versa, you really ought to give one a try.

“Tubular mascaras create a tiny little tube on each lash – that’s why they’re so easy to remove and you won’t get that panda eye situation,” Leigh told Jessica Rowe on last week’s episode of the You Beauty podcast, who’d been using a tubular mascara but couldn’t quite articulate why she loved it so much. (You can listen below…)

Specifically, tubular mascaras manage this by forming polymer tubes around each individual lash. Once dried, nothing except warm water and a gentle pull will make these tubes part with your lashes.

Not sweat, heat, humidity, rain, a bucket of water to the face or an accidental eye smudge after you’ve been staring at a computer for six hours straight.

Like Leigh, Zoe Foster-Blake is another former Cosmopolitan beauty editor who enjoys raving about tubular mascaras. Considering they’re the best parts of a waterproof mascara (long-lasting, non-flakey, smudge-proof) wrapped up into an easy-to-remove tube (cc: Eloise), you can understand why.

The only thing with tubular mascaras is they’re kind of hard to come by. Hence, here’s a quick recap of our favourite tubular mascaras.

Have you tried a tubular mascara before? What's your go-to mascara product?

