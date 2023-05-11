A not so serious investigation into whether Tom Cruise and Shakira are dating.

There have been a lot of rumours that have stopped us in our tracks as of late.

First was the rogue pairing of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, swiftly followed by the mind-boggling relationship rumour about Matt Healy and Taylor Swift.

But none – absolutely none – are as bizarre as the reports claiming Shakira and Tom Cruise are going steady.

For one, it should just not be possible.

Secondly, it just feels... icky.

Perhaps that feeling has a little to do with the way we've seen Shakira – a global popstar whose work over the last two decades has placed her on the same level as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Whitney Houston – plainly show her heartbreak about her recent divorce from her partner of 11 years.

Or maybe it's because Tom Cruise, whilst one of the most famous actors of the 21st century and also the most famous Scientologist of the 21st century, is just a bit of a dweeb.

(Sorry not sorry.)

This week, the pair crossed paths at Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix. They were photographed walking side by side and were even filmed chatting before one of Shakira's sons interrupted them.

Rumours began circulating this week about their rumoured relationship, or rather, Cruise's attempts to win her heart.

A few days after their meeting, a source told Page Six that Cruise "is extremely interested in pursuing her".

"There is chemistry," the supposed insider explained. "Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom."

They added Cruise is a "nice-looking guy, and he is talented".

And get this, the source also apparently joked that it was good "she isn't taller than him".

Tom Cruise and Shakira at the F1. Image: Getty.

In June 2022, Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, announced they were separating after 11 years together. During their time as a couple, they had two sons; Milan, nine and Sasha, seven.

According to a Spanish publication, El Periodico, he had been cheating on the singer with a 23-year-old woman.

"Shakira has caught Piqué with another. The appearance of this young woman in Piqué's life could have caused the couple to live temporarily apart, despite the fact that we do not know the nature of the relationship between them," a source said.

Image: Instagram @shakira.

Three months after their separation in September 2022, the singer admitted how "incredibly difficult" it had been for her and her two children.

"I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she told ELLE. "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

"It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point. But no, it's real," she went on to say.

Image: Instagram @shakira.

Shakira added: "And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father and see that turned into something vulgarised and cheapened by the media.

"And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I've been fighting on different fronts," the singer continued. "Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life."

In the pair's custody settlement, Shakira obtained primary custody of their two sons and has relocated to Miami after living in Barcelona for eight years.

While there is little to no 'proof' of the supposed love affair between Shakira and Tom Cruise, we hope that if it is true, it's a much happier chapter in the singer's love life.

