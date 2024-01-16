Why Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will never make a TV show together.

There were audible gasps in our office when we learned that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would present an award together at this year's Emmys.

Reviving a popular Saturday Night Live segment called Weekend Update, the duo appeared on stage behind a news desk. Immediately cracking up the audience and viewers at home by saying "We've reached the stage in life where we'll only present awards sitting down."

Presenting the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special, Fey and Poehler talked through the list of nominees in a light-hearted way, absolutely nailing the delivery.

"The concert so good it got us all pregnant" (Rihanna's Super Bowl performance) and "musicals that were based on movies that will probably be movies again (poking fun at Fey's latest film- Mean Girls) were a few amongst the many (many) witty takes.

I know I can't be the only one who religiously still watches all four of Tina Fey and Amy Pohler's Golden Globes monologues.

So it makes sense that every time they're together on screen, whether it be a premiere, an award show, a tour, or co-starring in a film, everyone asks the exact same question:

Why the heck haven't Tina Fey and Amy Poeler made a TV show together?

They tick all the right boxes to make a TV show.

They've both starred in killer shows that are constantly on people's binge-watch lists: Fey in 30 Rock and Poehler in Parks & Recreation.

They have 10 Emmy awards and four Golden Globes between them.

They have brilliant on-screen chemistry and have acted in over nine films and TV shows together like Baby Mama (AKA cinematic masterpiece).

Oh, and they've also been best friends for over 30 years.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at the 2008 premier of Baby Mama. Source: Getty

It's insane to us die-hard fans of the duo that we've been deprived of what could be the best TV show in history.

Embarrassingly for us, they've been listening. Clearly, we don't have any chill because Fey has addressed exactly why she and Poehler only sporadically work together on short stints at a time.

During the Storytellers segment at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, Fey addressed the ongoing questions by saying "We're regarded as comedy team ... [but] we're actually both alphas."

She later added that when they work together it "works well in short spurts."

Reading this made me sink into my chair at the far-away thought (which is now even further away) of Fey and Poehler ever making a TV show together.

However, it gave me a sense of comfort and admiration to hear a woman confidently describe herself and a co-worker as alphas- a term I have only ever heard connected to men (and not in a good way).

It's also something I think more friendship dynamics in Hollywood should take note of.

It's difficult for women in Hollywood to take up space- Fey and Poehler seem acutely aware of that. From fighting for equal pay to their bodies being analysed, famous women have to jump through many more hoops than their male counterparts do.

Having people from across the world plead for you to make a show with your best friend would feel like everything you should want in your career. Saying no to that would have been a difficult decision, but it's also an extremely brave one as well.

The fact that Fey and Poehler have refused to make a TV show together, knowing it would be a blockbuster, just goes to show how valuable their friendship is and how necessary it is to have women in the industry in your corner.

If you want more pop-culture takes from Emily Vernem, you can listen to her on The Spill podcast or follow her on Instagram @emilyvernem

Feature image: Getty