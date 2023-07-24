'It's back...and it's SO GOOD!' Everything we know about the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Everyone's favourite guess-who show is back!

Yep, you guessed it, The Masked Singer is back for its biggest season yet, so get ready to put your thinking caps on and guess who the celebs behind the masks are.

Ever since we got wind that the show would be gracing our screens once again, the rumour mill has been turning in anticipation - there have been whispers of who might be behind the masks this year and what to expect.

In previous years we have seen the likes of Pia Miranda, Cody Simpson and Matt Preston, amongst many other celebs reveal themselves as the secret costume-clad performers.

Who will host The Masked Singer?

Legendary Aussie television host Osher Günsberg will come back for another whirlwind of a season, and as always he's sure to deliver plenty of laughs.





When can you watch The Masked Singer?

Channel 10 has not yet revealed the exact date the show will air, but, based on previous seasons we can expect to see it on our screens in the latter half of the year.

Who is the cast of The Masked Singer?

The new cohort of masked singers is still very much under wraps and we likely won't know more until the show is well and truly underway. That all aside, it hasn't stopped us from trying to guess who the incognito celebs are, using strange clues and following breadcrumbs.

Many people are pointing the finger in Charlotte Crosby's direction as the former Geordie Shore star was being rather secretive during a recent trip to Australia.

Another name that has been doing the rounds is ex-footballer Brendan Fevola, who was asked point blank on a radio show to which he replied: "Don't ruin it.

Check back in to find out all the latest details following the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Image: Instagram: @Themaskedsingerau