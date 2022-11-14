"You're probably the biggest snake." The 6 wildest moments from The Challenge premiere.

Monday night was the premiere of the very first season of The Challenge Australia.

Hosted by Brihony Dawson, 22 of Australia's most popular sports legends, influencers and reality TV stars have begun to compete against each other in a series of physically demanding challenges.

They are fighting for a $200,000 cash prize in the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and already we have seen two contestants go home.

Watch: The Challenge hits Australia. Post continues after video.

A lot has unfolded in just one episode, including a cheating scandal and a series of squabbles.

Here are the biggest moments you missed from the first episode of The Challenge Australia.

A bed-based feud.

What happened?

The first feud of the season involved none other than 'Cyclone' Cyrell Paule (from Married At First Sight) and Audrey Kanongara (from Love Island Australia), who accused the MAFS alum of "trying to steal beds".

Audrey previously had placed her shoes on the bed, right before Cyrell had thrown her own placeholder on the exact same bed.

From there, all hell broke loose.

Image: Ten.

"You can't just claim it with the shoes. The first challenge was to grab your jersey and mark your territory," Cyrell told her co-star to which she shot back: "Who said that? No one told me that."

Eventually, Cyrell conceded and told Audrey to "shove that f**king bed up your a** then".

"I'm never gonna back down. I'm not gonna let anybody walk all over me," Audrey later said. "You want to bark at me, I'm going to bark back."

Who won the very first challenge on The Challenge?

Married At First Sight alum Ryan Gallagher and Olympian Emily Seebohm took out the very first challenge on The Challenge, which involved the contestants getting into pairs, running around a football stadium and collecting tokens with their designated colours to take the win.

Image: Ten.

A team was targeted.

What happened?

Sadly for Emily, her ally Jack Vidgen, who is a singer and songwriter, was targeted alongside Cyrell and the pair came last.

Not only is the MAFS reality star a controversial contestant on The Challenge, but the cast figured out she was sick with bronchitis and chose to move all their tokens onto her board... much to the fury of Cyrell who later said: "No one dogs me and gets away with it."

Image: Ten.

"We have all this power in the game," Emily said. "Jack and Cyrell are going into an elimination but I can help him get through this."

Cyrell feuds with "the biggest snake" on The Challenge.

What happened?

After the rest of the contestants targeted Jack and Cyrell, the MAFS star took out her fury on Grant Crapp from Love Island Australia, who was one of the first to toss his token onto her board.

"Grant is actually a friend of my partner, Eden back home," she explained. "I thought I had an alliance there [but] clearly not."

Image: Ten.

Later that evening, she told him: "Grant you can't talk because before you even came here you said to my partner, 'I will back your missus up' and you were the first one to dog me."

She continued: "Did you not say that? Did you not say that to my partner? Did you not say that to Eden, that you would back me up through and through? Who was the first one to put a token. If anyone I feel dogged by, it's you."

"I'm playing a game... I'm not disrespecting you Cyrell," he responded before she shot back: "If you had morals, don't do that. You are probably the biggest snake."

Image: Ten.

He later told the cameras: "What I believe to win The Challenge is you're gonna have to be ruthless. At some points, you're gonna have to shoot shots... She's gotta learn to pipe down."

A cheating scandal.

What happened?

On the second night in The Challenge house, things took a bizarre turn when Audrey, Ciarran and David Subritzky (from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!) fed each other with whipped cream. Eventually, it was just Audrey and Ciarran... which resulted in a cheeky shower together.

The Love Island alum claimed that it was "innocent", while Ciarran admitted to having "fooled" around.

Image: Ten.

"Ciarran's room is next to mine so I asked if I could shower in his [bathroom]," Audrey explained. "So he got in the shower with me. It was just very innocent."

Ciarran ended up coming clean.

"Audrey and I fooled around in the shower," The Bachelorette star said. "Then we both thought, 'what are we doing?'"

"I have got my partner back home," he added before sending a personal message to his girlfriend, Ruby Burciaga. "I am really sorry for what I've done. Hopefully, you don't leave me [and] we stay together. I'm sorry."

Ciarran Stott and girlfriend, Ruby Burciaga. Image: Instagram @ciarranstott.

Audrey admitted to having a partner too, saying: "I am still currently in a relationship. I don't know why the hell I did it. That's not what I came here for."

The Challenge's first pair are sent home packing.

What happened?

Pro boxer Billy Dib and Suzan Mutesi, actor and influencer, were chosen to go up against Jack and Cyrell in the elimination challenge after Billy pleaded with Emily not to choose them... which didn't sit well with her.

"You don't need bad karma to come back [around]," he told her. The move infuriated Suzan.

"This is the bloody Challenge mate, you need intellect, not just the boxing gloves," she told cameras.

For their last challenge, the two teams were required to tie as many knots as possible with rope before switching over and attempting to undo their contestant's own. The first group to make it over the black line won.

In the end, Billy and Suzan were sent packing after narrowly missing out on the win.

Image: Ten.

"I wouldn't change anything besides my partnership with Billy," Suzan reflected.

The Challenge Australia is on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Feature Image: Ten.