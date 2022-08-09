To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We're only a few episode in, but The Block is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving.

After the reality reno program kicked off on Sunday, it became clear this season would be unlike any other.

Watch the trailer for The Block Tree Change. Post continues after video.

So far, The Block Tree Change has seen five teams set out on renovating five family homes in the countryside of Gisborne South in Victoria's Macedon Ranges. The contestants are battling it out to win a sweet $100,000 in prize money, on top of the profits their home makes on auction day.

Of course though, we haven't actually watched five couples in season 18, we've seen... six. But one couple suspiciously abandoned ship early.

Here's absolutely everything that's gone down so far during this season of The Block.

Elle Ferguson says producers "stretched the truth" on their shock exit from The Block.

In the second episode of The Block, we learned that Bondi-based influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull had unceremoniously quit the show. Scott Cam explained to the remaining contestants that the pair had up and left in the middle of the night.

Their departure conveniently followed right after they received harsh criticisms from the judges on their House Decider Challenge Room.

"They have left their show. They didn't say goodbye, they didn't say thanks for having us. They just left," Cam told the eight remaining Blockheads.

While reports at the time declared that the pair had left due to Joel's mother falling ill, Cam denied the rumours.

"They didn’t give us a reason why they were leaving. They never mentioned anything to us about visiting their sick mother," the TV host said.

Joel and Elle are yet to make an official comment regarding their decision to leave The Block, Image: Channel 9.

The contestants responded furiously, with Sarah-Jane lamenting that she had seen it coming and that "they were miserable the whole time".

However, since the episodes have aired, more reports have emerged.

An insider close to the couple told The Daily Telegraph that the pair "believe that they have been used to stir up interest in Sunday night's premiere".

The source went on to allege that Nine had "stretched the truth" for their abrupt exit.

"[Nine] need this season to work as there's a lot at stake,' they said. "Elle and Joel were the most high-profile talent on the show and they don't have them anymore, so they still need to find a way to incorporate them in their promos."

They added: "It's clear what Nine's tactic is and, to be honest, it's working for them."

Either way, the people we're eager to hear from the most is Joel and Elle themselves, who are yet to address their decision to quit the reality show.

The Block has been criticised for its "condescending" Acknowledgement of Country.

One Indigenous leader has criticised Channel Nine for using the Acknowledgement of Country before kicking off with a new season, labelling the gesture as devaluing to Indigenous people.

Wurundjeri elder Ian Hunter told The Daily Telegraph that the use of the acknowledgement on The Masked Singer (which is on Network 10) and The Block was 'totally unnecessary'.

"It should only be used where appropriate such as a citizenship ceremony," he explained.

"When too many people use it very lightly it devalues our ceremonial programs – it's condescending."

Mr Hunter's comments follow after The Block aired an Acknowledgment of Country prior to Sunday's premiere.

"The Block and the City of Melbourne respectfully acknowledges the Wurundjeri Woi, Wurrung and Bunurong Boon Wurrung peoples as the traditional custodians of the land on which this production has taken place, and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging. Always was, always will be, Kulin Nation land," the statement read.

It is reported that the cast and crew from The Block were required to take Indigenous cultural training before they began their renovations.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





The critical tradie shortage that stopped The Block in its tracks.

In July, reports emerged that the reality reno show was dealing with a critical labour shortage due to the construction industry, which proved to be unstable.

The building company working with production went as far as to post an urgent call out for trades workers.

"We desperately need help completing the current series of The Block, Tree Change. Carpenters, Cladding Crews, Skilled labourers, Trade Assistants," the program's building company, Nine In Six, wrote.

"Wages, Casual, Subbies we won’t discriminate. Immediate start, Five Weeks to go Location Gisborne Victoria. Send us a message if you’re keen."

As a result, labourers came to the rescue, and Scott Cam told news.com.au that the final few days had been saved.

"We always knew there were going to be supply chain and tradie issues, but towards the end we got desperate, so we put that call out and we got a couple of young carpentry teams. Terrific blokes."

Feature Image: Nine.