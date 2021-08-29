"It's old and clunky." All the photos from The Block's master bedroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's been a challenging week for the contestants on The Block Fans V Faves.

As this week was all about the all-important master bedrooms, some of the teams were forced to take all-nighters to complete their master bedroom.

In some added drama this week, contestants Josh and Luke were accused of cheating after Luke's fiancé Olivia arrived on set.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.

Some of the other contestants believed Olivia was possibly helping the twins to style their master bedroom, which is against The Block rules.

And after seeing the duo's bedroom, it seems that may have been the case.

Here are all the photos from The Block's master bedroom reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia spent $24,500 on their master bedroom this week.

During the week, Foreman Keith completed a defect report on the bedroom, telling the couple that their master bedroom was one of the best rooms he'd ever seen on The Block.

And when the judges saw the master bedroom, they certainly agreed.

"There are moments where I wish there was something other than, 'Wow,'" Neale said.

"This is so beautifully delivered. Ronnie and Georgia are proving themselves to be masters in delivering sophistication, subtly."

The judges also loved the sage green Laminex wall and the furniture choices used throughout.

However, Shaynna pointed out that the walk-in-robe was far too small for a master bedroom.

"This probably isn't even enough for one person," she said. "To me, this is planning gone wrong."

But overall, the judges were overwhelmingly impressed.

"This master bedroom has honestly got to be one of the most beautiful master bedrooms I've seen on 11 years of judging The Block," Neale said.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Mitch and Mark

After winning last week's reveal, Sydney couple Mitch and Mark spent $20,380 on their master bedroom.

Upon entering the master bedroom, Neale noticed that Mitch and Mark's bedroom was a tight size when compared to Ronnie and Georgia's enormous master. However, the size of the room didn't necessarily matter.

"They have absolutely made the most of the proportions that they are working with," Neale said.

The judges also noticed that the master bedroom had more of a "paired back elegance", compared to Mitch and Mark's usual style.

"If I wasn't told that this was Mitch and Mark's room when I walked in here, I wouldn't be able to guess," Darren said. "I love this. I love everything that I see."

The judges were also impressed with the walk-in-robe, which Shaynna described as "ample".

"It's very well thought through," Neale added. "This is a winning walk-in-robe."

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito, who spent $25,650 on their master bedroom, were the next pair to face the judges.

At first glance, the judges thought the size of Tanya and Vito's master bedroom was just right.

The judges also loved the unique bedhead the couple selected, as well as the patterned wallpaper used.

"This bedhead is really quite gorgeous with those subtle lights," Shaynna said.

However, Neale thought the choice of floorboards was letting the room down.

"This floor is bringing it down for me. I would have preferred them to have used a much, much darker board," he said.

As for the walk-in-robe, Shaynna wasn't a fan.

"That doesn't make sense," she said. "Why would you have white doors and black handles when you've come from that bedroom? I hate this."

Neale agreed, adding that the walk-in-robe lacked a sense of glamour.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Josh and Luke

Next up were Love Island Australia's Josh and Luke, who spent $19,830 on their master bedroom.

This week, the twins decided to switch the garage with what is now their master bedroom and walk-in-robe, which was a decision that The Block architect Julian Brenchley wasn't happy about.

So, was the big planning change worth it? The judges certainly thought so.

"It feels very private, and has a gorgeous view," Darren said.

"This is a big, big change. It could literally sell the house for them," Shaynna added.

The judges were also impressed with the styling in the room, which they thought was fresh and well designed.

As for the luxury walk-in-robe, the judges agreed it was the best so far on The Block.

"It's really, really glamorous in here," Darren said. "This is a master bedroom, and this is a master bedroom in a multi-million dollar house."

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Kirsty and Jesse

Kirsty and Jesse spent $24,920 on their master bedroom this week.

It was a stressful and exhausting week for the couple, who pulled a couple of all-nighters to complete their room.

Upon entering the master bedroom, Darren loved the softer colour palette of the room and the positioning of the Velux skylights.

However, Neale felt that a lot of the individual elements of the room weren't quite right.

"I walked through that door and I immediately thought, 'Wow, I like this room.' But when I start to cast my eye around the individual components of the room, I'm not sure about this style of furniture," Neale said.

"It's probably a bit old and clunky, and I really don't like the art choices," he continued.

"There are things that aren't quite working, but somehow, overall, it's creating a room that feels inviting and comfortable."

As for the walk-in-robe, the judges agreed it was far too small. The doors on either sides of the room also hit each other when they were opened, which was a poor planning decision.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Josh and Luke take out the win.

"Josh and Luke won. I guess it helps to cheat," Ronnie later told the producers.

"They know exactly the full schedule of what rooms are coming up, and they know when challenge days are coming up. So I guess it helps to cheat."

Well, it's looking like next week is going to be... intense.

The Block airs Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Want to find out more about the products used in The Block house decider challenge? Check out The Block Shop here.

Catch up on the rest of our The Block room reveals here:

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.