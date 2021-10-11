"This is a bloody mess." All the photos from The Block's laundry and powder room reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's 'hell week' on The Block.

In the toughest week of their build so far, the five teams were tasked with tackling their laundry, powder room, and hallways.

And it certainly didn't go to plan.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.

During the week, Kirsty and Jesse were forced to step away from their building site after Kirsty received a phone call from home, notifying her that her Nan had passed away.

Thankfully, after Mitch and Mark and Ronnie and Georgia stepped in to help the couple with their painting, Kirsty and Jesse were still able to complete hell week.

Here are all the photos from The Block's laundry, hallway and powder room reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $37,418 on their laundry, hallway, and attic space this week.

The judges loved the main hallway in the house, which doubles as an art gallery.

"It just sings, doesn't it?" Shaynna said.

"A hallway that doubles as an art gallery. That is my idea of heaven," Neale added. "It's so beautifully done."

The judges were also impressed with Ronnie and Georgia's decision to build an attic space in the bedroom hallway.

As for the laundry, the judges felt that the space was very functional, especially with so much storage.

"Wow, they have really redeemed themselves," Shaynna said.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Mitch and Mark

Next up were Sydney couple Mitch and Mark, who spent $25,092 on their laundry and hallway.

The judges were impressed with the bedroom hallway, as well as Mitch and Mark's decision to include glass flooring above the basement.

After some harsh feedback from the judges during kitchen week, Mitch and Mark also decided to build a pantry in their Butler's Pantry, which the judges loved.

As for the laundry, the judges described the space as "generously proportioned".

"The styling is very sweet," Darren said. "You can see they're really creating a family home."

However, Shaynna pointed out that the washing machine and dryer needed to be swapped over.

"I think Mitch and Mark have fixed the kitchen, and they planned the space well," Darren added.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito were the next pair to face the judges.

This week, the duo spent $34,138 on their powder room, laundry, and hallway.

Unlike the other teams, Tanya and Vito also created a work-from-home nook, which the judges loved.

However, the judges thought the artwork in the space looked cheap.

"When I walk in, that's the first thing my eye takes in," Neale said.

As for the powder room, the judges were divided over the novelty mirror used.

"I love it as a quirk, but I think when you're selling a house... it's just a little bit too far," Shaynna said.

"I think it's one of the ugliest things I've ever seen," Neale added.

"I think it's quirky and cool," Darren said.

The judges were impressed by the laundry, but felt that it was too small compared to the other houses.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Josh and Luke

Next up were Love Island Australia's Josh and Luke, who spent $29,504 during hell week.

After facing some mishaps with their backyard during the week, the twins delivered several unfinished spaces, including their front hallway.

"It's been a week that's obviously been really difficult for them," Neale said.

"But this is a bloody mess."

As for the powder room, the judges felt that the space was too small. The room was also unfinished.

"You could wash your hands [while sitting] on the toilet," Shaynna said.

Thankfully, the twins did manage to complete their laundry.

"This is like a breath of fresh air," Shaynna said.

"It's planned well, and it's functional," Darren added.

Ahead of the room reveal, the twins left a letter for the judges, apologising for their unfinished work and asking them for guidance in completing their home.

The judges advised the pair to have a big planning meeting with their builder Ryan to ensure every space is completed in the next three weeks.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Kirsty and Jesse

Finally, the judges visited Kirsty and Jesse's home.

During hell week, the couple spent a grand total of $44,428 on their hallway, powder room and laundry. And it certainly paid off.

In particular, the judges loved the Hamptons-inspired entrance hallway.

"Wow, there's a lot of work in here," Shaynna said. "This is incredible."

The judges also loved the powder room... which was actually a full-sized bathroom.

"They've just delivered an actual bathroom, and there's still a laundry to deliver," Shaynna said.

"This is phenomenal," Neale said.

As for the laundry, the judges felt that the space was pretty much perfect.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Kirsty and Jesse take out the win.

Next week, the five teams will tackle their backyard.

The Block airs Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Want to find out more about the products used in The Block laundry and powder room reveal? Check out The Block Shop here.

Catch up on the rest of our The Block room reveals here:

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.