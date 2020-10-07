Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: That was so embarrassing for you, Harry.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We open on the sisters waiting on the beach for Harry and Shannon to arrive.

They're taking the boys to the "country" in a helicopter because Osher budgeted for one so it needs to be used, worldwide plague or not.

Once they reach the "country", Becky teaches Shannon how to crack a whip and he enjoys it... sexually. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Meanwhile Elly and Harry are chasing some cows who keep running away from them and gossiping about Harry's reality TV past.

"Read about it on the Daily Mail."

Later, they sit around a campfire and Elly decides to take Harry for a chat so Becky and Shannon can have some alone time.

Becky and Shannon talk about their future kids and the life they could have together and then Becky hands Shannon a rose and they kiss.

NO, THEY ACTUALLY SEEM LIKE GENUINELY NICE PEOPLE WHO HAVE A CONNECTION.

via GIPHY

Meanwhile, Harry is telling Elly about his son and how he has no plans to leave the country again.

Elly becomes concerned about their age difference and the fact that Harry is a middle-aged dad who sounds like Shannon Noll.

She doesn't give him a rose.

Back at the mansion, the rest of guys are discussing how awkward it would be if one of the guys comes back with a rose and the other one... doesn't.

Nek minute, Harry arrives back without a rose.

via GIPHY

It's group date time!

More specifically it's that wonderful time of the year when Osher organises an unnecessary photoshoot so the men can stand around in costumes b*tching about each other.

This year's theme is STRAYA cause the sisters are from the COUNTRY.

For the first photoshoot, Damien is playing Becky's boyfriend while the rest of the guys are dressed as the Big Pineapple, the Big Prawn and the Big Banana.

They're not... happy about it.

"THIS IS SOME BULLSH*T."

After a while the big fruits and seafood decide to execute a coup and kidnap Becky. She loves it.

Next, it's Becky's one-on-one photoshoot with a man allegedly named Pete.

In a twist precisely no one saw coming, the rest of the guys watch on and Adrian becomes upset that the woman he's dating is also dating six other guys.

He does a storm off which seems... unnecessary.

Pete and Becky kiss behind their hats and yet again it seems like two nice, genuine people having a connection?

via GIPHY

It's time for Elly's 'beach scene' group photoshoot.

The photoshoot features two sexually harassing jellyfish and one budget Hemsworth. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

SWEETIE, YOU'RE SO FAR FROM BYRON.

Budget Hemsworth gets his hair out and look, I'm not complaining about it.

"GOT ANY BROTHERS?"

Next, Elly does her single 'goldmine' photoshoot with Frazer.

They're greased up and covered in dirt and touching some shovels and draping some ropes on their bodies etc, etc.

Budget Hemsworth is upset because he's the geologist and could have actually mined for some gold pls.

Joe has just realised it's a terrible idea to go on a TV show and compete for the attention of a woman who's attention you previously had but... didn't want?

IT'S COCKTAIL PARTY TIME.

Joe takes Elly for a chat and it's awkward for him because if he had just texted her back in the real world they could have avoided this national television show and also the Daily Mail.

Everyone is asking Harry how he managed to f**k up the country rose date so much. He tries to interrupt Elly's chat with one of the other guys and she tells him she'll come find him later.

via GIPHY

The alpacas are embarrassed for him.

Adrian takes Becky for a chat and gives her a crystal and bless him.

Harry sits in the middle of Becky and Shannon and reminisces about their double date. He asks Becky to put in a good word with Elly for him and Becky... doesn't want to.

It's rose ceremony time.

Joe gets a rose from Elly.

Adrian receives a rose from Becky.

Frazer gets a rose from Elly.

Pete receives a rose from Becky.

SOME MISCELLANEOUS MEN GET SOME MISCELLANEOUS ROSES.

Harry receives the final rose from Elly.

Sassy Cupid does not receive a rose. He heads home to continue being fabulous in his turtleneck.

UNTIL NEXT WEEK.

