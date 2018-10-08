The exact moment Sophie Tieman knew her relationship with Nick Cummins was over.

Last Thursday night, every woman and maybe some Wallabies fans sat down in front of the telly to see whether Nick Cummins would choose Sophie Tieman or Brittany Hockley in The Bachelor finale.

As Brittany walked onto the New Caledonian island moments after Sophie’s rejection, everyone was happy for her.

Until he didn’t choose her… either.

OK. Ouch. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But it turns out Sophie Tieman knew her fate before she even had the dreaded conversation with Nick Cummins in New Caledonia.

A contestant from Have You Been Paying Attention asked Sophie on Monday night’s episode if there was a moment where she knew she hadn’t won.

She revealed that as she got out of the limo and began walking to Nick during the finale, he was trying to avoid eye contact with her.

“He wasn’t looking into my eyes,” she answered.

It was that exact moment that she knew she would not be going home with the Bachelor.

And what followed – Nick’s very short speech – proved Sophie entirely correct.

The revelation is eerily reminiscent of Elise Stacy’s experience on The Bachelor last year.

As she got out of the limo to meet Matty J, she told TV Week she saw no footprints in the sand, indicating she was the first woman to be meeting Matty J.

“I could tell it wasn’t going to be me walking towards him,” Elise told the magazine.

“At this point, you’re looking for any signs and I actually looked at the ground and I was walking on sand and I said to myself, ‘There are no footprints on this path,’ so no-one had walked it before and so I knew I was walking down for the first time,” she added.

Australia watched on as Honey Badger dumped Sophie Tieman on national TV last Thursday.

After weeks of asking the property valuer to open up and be more emotional, Nick said he couldn’t give her those emotions back, she wasn’t ‘the one’.

“That actually really hurt me in that moment because I was left so confused,” Sophie told Mamamia.

“By the end, I was confident in saying that I was falling in love with him. But then he said it wasn’t enough and it wasn’t me so confusion really settled in at that point in time. I just wanted to close my eyes, open them up and be back at home.”

As Nick is currently out of the country walking the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea while she and Britt are “left to pick up the pieces” with post-show interviews, Sophie said what she’s most disappointed about is not getting a real explanation from him as to why he didn’t choose her.