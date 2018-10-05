The forgotten interview where Nick Cummins effectively warned us how this season would end.

Although it had been rumoured before the first episode of The Bachelor even aired, many viewers were floored when Nick Cummins turned down both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman in the finale.

But if we all had have seen this interview the Honey Badger gave a few months ago, we may not have been so surprised. Because he practically gives away the end result: that he chose no one.

In this interview with Men’s Health magazine, which creatively includes reporter Scott Henderson’s minute-to-minute commentary of the chat, we learn that by the day after the premiere the rugby star was tired of talking about The Bachelor.

So when the journalist asks “if he had to choose one woman to write in your own dream journal that you could manifest, any woman in the world, who would it be?” he gives a remarkably candid response.

“I’d create her myself. It wouldn’t be one of the ones on the show that’s for sure!”

Hold up. He actually said that? He actually admitted that none of the women on The Bachelor were his dream girl? Doesn’t that kind of suggest he didn’t choose any of them?

It seems that the publicist in the room for the interview thought the same thing, because at that point Nick got nudged and attempted to cover his tracks.

“Did you mean on the show? I mean… it…. It wouldn’t be anyone that I’ve already met… If it was me on the first episode last night, it wouldn’t have been one of them.”

Nice… save?

Well, it didn’t manage to convince the reporter, who warns in his piece that the 30-year-old may have given away the ending during their chat.

And now we know that was spot on.

Interestingly, reporter Scott decided to “save him” and not push further with the questions. Instead, he asked Nick what he looks for in a woman – which for the record sounds more like your requirements for a two-year warranty: “unconditional, free, adds value”.

We think what really saved Nick was the fact that this interview wasn’t widely shared until after the finale aired.

Did you see it coming that Nick would choose neither woman?