No serial killer has captured the world’s attention quite like Ted Bundy did.

The mass murderer, kidnapper, and rapist, was responsible for the deaths of at least 30 people during the 1970s.

And now, decades later, Bundy’s horrific crimes are still in the spotlight.

From the recent release of the four-part Netflix documentary series Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes to the new Netflix movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron, Ted Bundy has caught the attention of the public once again.

Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile below. Post continues after video…

The resurgence of interest in the infamous serial killer coincides with the 30th anniversary of Bundy’s execution.

In the years following the capture of Bundy, the murderer received the death sentence three times at separate trials.

It wasn’t until February 10, 1980, that Bundy was handed his final sentence – execution by electric chair.

But although he was sentenced to death in 1980, it would be nine years before the mass murderer would face his execution day.

Finally, after years of lengthy appeals, a date was set – January 24, 1989.

In the weeks leading up to his execution date, Bundy began to confess to the full extent of his crimes. He even gave an interview to a psychologist and religious broadcaster named James Dobson, where he took full responsibility for the crimes he committed.

On his final night in Florida State Prison, Bundy spent his time crying and praying with a Methodist minister. He also called his mother, Louise Bundy, to say goodbye.

The next morning, on January 24, Bundy was offered a special final meal of his selection, but he refused. He didn't touch the standard breakfast of steak, eggs and toast that the prison provided.

At 7am, he was led to the large oak chair and asked if he had any final words.

"Jim and Fred, I’d like you to give my love to my family and friends," he told his attorney, Jim Coleman, and Methodist minister, Fred Lawrence.

As 41 witnesses stood in the room, a leather strap was tightened across the chin of one of America's most notorious serial killers.

In the book The Stranger Beside Me: The True Crime Story of Ted Bundy, Dr. Clark Hoshall, who was present during Bundy’s death, recalled: "Bundy was uneasy and failed to keep eye contact. A leather strap extended from below the right side of the lower jaw diagonally across his face and was secured tightly above the left ear. The head strap compressed the nose laterally and squeezed Bundy’s left eyelids together. His right eye was open and looking straight forward."

With a metal cap on his head and his face covered by a black veil, an anonymous executioner flicked the switch.

Within moments, Ted Bundy was dead.

Tim Swarens was one of the many witnesses who watched Ted Bundy die on that day.

Writing for The Daily Beast, the journalist described the atmosphere outside the prison, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the serial killer's death.

"Nothing prepared me for what I encountered in a field outside the prison," Swarens wrote.

"A chorus of booming cheers immediately rose from hundreds of bystanders who had gathered around the media camp across the road," he added.

"Minutes after watching a person die, we stepped into a party. The crowd was laughing, cheering, eating and drinking."

Outside the prison, vendors sold refreshments and "Burn Bundy" T-shirts. Some people even reportedly let off fireworks as they sang and danced.

FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier was also there on the day Bundy died.

"The day he went to the electric chair, I was in there with Bundy. He was reading the Bible, and you could hear people outside chanting, 'Burn Bundy, burn Bundy.' Bundy said to me, 'And these people say I'm crazy?'" Hagmaier reportedly said of the experience.

In his will, Bundy requested to be cremated rather than buried.

As per his request, his ashes were scattered in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State – the same place where at least four of his victims had been found.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will air on Netflix on May 3rd.

For more on this topic: