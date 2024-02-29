Taylor Swift just told us what she really thought about her Australian shows.

Taylor Swift has told us how she really feels about the Australian leg of her Eras Tour.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer dazzled crowds with three sell-out performances at Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by four consecutive shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post continues after video.

In a post on Instagram, she graciously acknowledged the Swifties who journeyed from all corners of Australia to see her.

"Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney... what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you. I'm so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium [four] times," she wrote on Wednesday night.

"I'll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible. I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever."

Swift also thanked her fans who watched her perform in Melbourne too a week prior, in a separate post.

"Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights??! That was unforgettable," she said. "You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I'll revisit the ones from this weekend often."

Swift mania first hit in June 2023 when it was reported more than four million fans tried to snap up tickets for her (now completed) Australian leg of the Eras Tour.

The 14-time Grammy winner then went on to make history when she performed in front of the biggest audience of her career at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, 96,000 fans, earlier this month.

She did it again for another two nights.

Aside from not wasting any time at her Melbourne shows by starting her performance earlier than usual, Swift proved Australia has a special place in her heart when she gave fans surprise mashup songs in both cities of her tour.

For her first night, Swift delivered a mashup rendition of 'Getaway Car', 'August' and 'The Other Side of the Door'. The next night she mashed up 'Come Back... Be Here' and 'Daylight.'

Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Image: Getty.

During her third Melbourne show, the singer said she might repeat surprise songs throughout the rest of the tour.

"I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward, and I don't want to limit anything or say, 'Oh, if I played this song, I can't play it again,'" she told fans, per US Weekly. "So, from now on, I don't want to take any paint colours out of the paintbox [or] tools out of the toolbox."

Swift continued her leg of Australia Eras Tour shows in Sydney and on her opening night, she welcomed the opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, to sing a mash-up of 'White Horse' and 'Coney Island' after Carpenter’s performance was cancelled because of poor weather.

The next night, she gave fans 'Should've Said No' and 'You're Not Sorry.'

For her third night in Sydney, performed another mashup of 'Is It Over Now?' and 'I Wish You Would,' plus a piano mashup of 'Haunted' and 'Exile'.

During her final night in Sydney, Swift hit fans with two more secret song mash-ups, including 'Forever & Always' with 'Maroon.' For the guitar secret song, she combined 'Would've, Could've, Should've' with 'Ivy'.

We already knew Aussies LOVE Swift, but after so many surprise songs and mashups throughout her tour in Melbourne and Sydney, it was clear she loves us just as much back.

On Wednesday, she landed in Singapore where she will continue her Eras tour and perform for six sold-out shows from March 2 to March 9.

