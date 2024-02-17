The Swiftie dads, and a proposal: All the best moments from Taylor Swift's Melbourne Eras Tour.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was a sea of glitter, sparkle and pure joy, as almost 100,000 dedicated Swifties descended on the stadium for Taylor Swift's wildly anticipated Eras Tour.

Swift has dominated headlines since taking out Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, and outshining the athletes at the Super Bowl with her mind-blowing star power.

From eight-year-olds to 80-year-olds, there were tears, cowboy boots and arms full of friendship bracelets, as fans prepared for the biggest night of their lives – some had travelled across the country, while others admitted to having spent thousands of dollars on the perfect outfit.

It was a night to remember, with some huge moments – here are some of the biggest of the night.

It's a Love Story proposal.

Who hasn't dreamt of the love of their life getting down on one knee to the sounds of the lovesick classic, 'It's a Love Story?' Just me? Anyway, it was the reality for two loved-up women on Friday night.

As one fan videoed Swift's performance, she captured the woman in front of her rummaging through her bag before dropping to her knee, holding out the ring and singing the words: "Marry me, Juliet. You'll never have to be alone. I love you and that's all I really know. I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress. It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes'."

Her partner said yes.

Feature Image: Getty.