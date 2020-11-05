Share Your Space: Inside a $420 Sydney studio apartment stuffed full of clever IKEA furniture.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live. This week, a 31-year-old living in Balmain, Sydney, shows us around her home.



Age: 31

Job: Strategy Manager

Rent: $420 per week - I got this down significantly from its original advertised price. It had been on the market for almost two months so I think they were relieved that someone had applied for it finally.

Location: Balmain in Sydney’s Inner West.

Lifestyle: Balmain is a really community-centric suburb, it’s on a peninsula so it’s mostly locals around here. It’s a great suburb if you like a little bit of a vibe - there’s lots of cafes, restaurants, shops etc and I believe there’s about 20 pubs in the area (although I’m not sure how many of them are still in business unfortunately). My place is in an ideal spot, it’s about a seven-minute walk from Darling Street and close enough to the “exit” so I can get into the CBD in just a few minutes. There’s also a dog park right across the street. I don’t have a dog but I love seeing them all when I go for a walk. Pretty much everyone in Balmain owns a dog.

So, take us inside:

I live in a studio apartment, on my own. Although small, it’s perfect for one person. I could have gotten a bigger place for the price of the rent but when I was looking, this was the first place I felt safe in. Previous to this I was living with my best friend, so this is the first time on my own. The place was brand new when I moved in, so I am the first person to live here.

Kitchen:

When you walk in, you enter via the kitchen, it’s pretty nice and quite generous given the fact it’s a studio. The fridge and dishwasher are built into the cabinetry which is fancy - and also saved me having to buy a fridge when I moved in.

Image: Supplied. There’s heaps of cupboard space which is kind of pointless in my case because I don't buy a whole lot of food. I do have a lot of glasses though….?

