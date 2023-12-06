The story behind Kylie Minogue's unexpected return to Australian TV.

Kylie Minogue was first brought to our lives on Neighbours in 1986.

Every self-respecting Aussie knows she played series favourite Charlene Mitchell opposite Jason Donovan's Scott Robinson.

Kylie's performance led to multiple Logie awards, including the coveted Gold Logie in 1988.

But Minogue would soon quit her job as an actor in exchange for a little-known career pivot to Pop Superstar. From her first hit with 'Locomotion', Minogue's music career has reached dizzying heights, as she found huge success and topped the charts not just locally but across the world.

This year, Minogue experienced a huge resurgence in popularity with her anthemic hit 'Padam Padam', which is up for a 2024 Grammy.

And now, she's back on our screens, appearing in Binge series Strife, a show inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir, Work, Strife, Balance.

Kylie Minogue as Gwen in Strife. Image: Supplied.

Asher Keddie stars as Evelyn Jones, a complex woman who must navigate motherhood and divorce as she launches a groundbreaking women's media network.

Kylie made an iconic cameo appearance as Epponnee-Rae on Kath & Kim in 2004, and flashed her famous face on Ramsey Street briefly for the Neighbours final episode in 2022 (before its reboot a year later).

And now she's back for Strife, playing Gwen – a move that's remained hush-hush until now.

One of the show's writers and producers (and Mamamia executive editor) Jessie Stephens shared what to expect from Minogue's big return to TV.

"We never imagined that Kylie-goddamn-MINOGUE would play her," Jessie said.

"I remember when it was first brought up as a possibility and I just laughed. Impossible. Seeing her on screen is incredibly surreal but also so ridiculously fitting."

Kylie's character Gwen plays a pop star in Strife who comes into conflict with Keddie's character, Evelyn, at a charity fundraiser over an untouched photo of Gwen being published.

Asher Keddie and Kylie Minogue in Strife. Image: Supplied.

Minogue looks dramatically different, shedding her iconic blonde locks for a wavy brunette lob.

"Like Evelyn, Gwen is a complicated feminist who is navigating a capitalist, patriarchal world and trying to make the best decisions she can. They are not always going to be decisions other women agree with," Jessie shared.

"Perhaps there are few people in the world who could understand the character of Gwen as well as Minogue could. She brings her to life in such a unique way, and becomes the character so fully that I think there will be people who don’t recognise her. It’s so exciting to see her on our screens again. She really is a brilliant actress.”

Along with Minogue and Keddie, the series features an all-star cast of Aussie talent, including Jonathan LaPaglia, Alex Dimitriades, Emma Lung, Lincoln Younes, Bebe Bettencourt and Tina Bursill.

The series is written and adapted for screen by Sarah Scheller.

Every episode of Strife is now screening, only on Binge.

Feature image: Channel 10/Binge.