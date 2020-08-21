In news we all need, Stan just increased their Aussie productions while dropping a stellar September lineup.

We’re all in the market for good news at the moment and that’s why Stan’s upcoming slate of original productions and new releases has been met with open arms.

Stan have announced they are ramping up their slate of local and internationally produced Stan Original television series and films.

The streaming service will increase their production output to over 30 productions a year over the next five years, with the upcoming releases sitting alongside Stan’s other award-winning original productions such as Bloom, The Commons, The Gloaming and The Other Guy.

The upcoming production list includes Eden, an eight-part original drama series from Australia’s rising creative star Vanessa Gazy and the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Skins.

There’s also Dom and Adrian: 2020, an original comedy special from the creators of the Bondi Hipsters, Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier along with After The Night, a four-part true-crime docuseries exploring the legacy of one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers: Eric Edgar Cooke.

In news that is sure to delight diehard Aussie TV fans Bump, a ten-part, half-hour original drama series that stars Claudia Karvan, and reunites the creative team behind Love My Way and The Secret Life of Us, is currently in production.

Stan's expanded original production slate will include investments and co-productions with international partners, including Hollywood studios and major international networks, and is a welcome injection into the Australian arts industry after the rollercoaster that has been 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while we count down the days to these new local productions hitting our screens, Stan has updated their entertainment selection for September with some of the finest films and television shows to keep us going.

From Paddington, to Clueless, here is every TV show and movie coming to Stan in September 2020.

Movies

The Twilight Saga

Premieres: September 17

Yes, Stan is dropping all five twilight films for your viewing pleasure, on the same day.

The Twilight Saga is a series of films based on Stephanie Meyer's four best-selling young-adult fantasy novels.

The story follows Bella Swan, a teen that has moved to Forks, Washington, as she falls in love with local boy, Edward Cullen. Though Edward appears as a 17-year-old, he's actually a 104-year-old vampire, so naturally there are ... complications.

It's a hugely popular teen romance with lots of vampires and werewolves, and it is very binge-worthy.

Selma

Premieres: September 7

2014 film Selma is a heart-wrenching historical drama based on the 1965 American voting rights marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It received four Golden Globe nominations and won an Academy Award for best original song and features a stellar cast including Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo and Stephen James.

It's a must-see film, directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb.

Paddington

Premieres: September 4

One for the whole family!

Paddington is a 2014 comedy written and directed by Paul King based on the stories of Paddington bear, who has moved from the jungles of Peru to the streets of London.

It's very lovely and wholesome, and it should keep the kids (okay, and you) distracted for 90-something minutes!

Need I say more?

Clueless

Premieres: September 15

Clueless is our favourite coming-of-age teen movie, and it is just what we need right now.

In case you haven't seen it, Clueless is a 1995 film that follows the glamourous life of Cher Horowitz as she befriends her school's new girl, Tai Fraser.

It's filled with 90s fashion and feminist vibes, and will be sure to take your mind off of...well, 2020 so far.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Premieres: September 15

Speaking of American teen comedies...

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a 1986 comedy classic written and directed by John Hughes.

As the title suggests, it centres around a kid named Ferris Bueller, as he skips school for the day. Of course, chaos ensues.

It's a hilarious classic, and you can stream it in on Stan mid-September.

TV Shows

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1 – 9

Premieres: September 14

If nothing else, Everybody Loves Raymond will be able to get you through the month of September... or maybe even the rest of the year.

Stan is dropping all nine seasons (210 episodes!) of American sitcom favourite.

It centres around Raymond Barone, a sports columnist and dad whose meddling parents and neurotic brother happen to live across the street.﻿

Grey's Anatomy: season 14

Premieres: September 30

Stan will be dropping the cult favourite, Grey's Anatomy season 14 on the last day of September, and if you haven't binge-watched the first 13 seasons of already, here's your sign to start.

The award-winning drama focuses on the lives of up-and-coming surgeons at a Seattle hospital, as they grapple with love, life and death.

It's﻿ insanely addictive.

Old People’s Home for 4-Year-Olds: Season 1

Premieres: September 25

And arguably the most wholesome show of all, ABC's Old People's home for 4-year-olds. A five-part series where 11 retirement home residents and 10 pre-school-aged children get to know each other.

It will make you laugh, cry, and fondly remember the days before COVID restrictions kept us all apart.

If you watch one show this month, make it this!

And that's only the beginning...﻿

All movie releases:

September 1

Breathe

Daddy’s Home

Tropic Thunder

The Terminal

Mapplethorpe

September 2

Down Under

Material Girls

September 3

American Pastoral

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Day And Night

German Angst

September 4

Paddington

The House of Magic

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

September 5

Broken City

September 6

Below

The Extraordinary

Proxima

September 7

Be Kind Rewind

Selma

Porn To Be Free

September 8

The Daughter

Apocalypse Now

September 9

Red Dawn

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

Rosalie Blum

September 10

China’s Artful Dissident

Goon

Cutthroat Island

Furry Vengeance

September 11

The Voices

The Blinky Bill Movie

Planet 51

September 12

The Biggest Little Farm

September 13

Wyrmwood

September 14

The Lunchroom

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants

September 15

Clueless

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

September 16

Mirror Mirror

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Aviator’s Wife

The Queen of Spain

September 17

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Host

Rambo: First Blood

Rambo: First Blood Part 2

Rambo III

Everybody Wants Some!!

September 18

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Hummingbird

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return

Astro Boy

Dino Time

High Tension

God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya

September 19

The Impossible

See Spot Run

September 21

Brothers

The Sweeney

Woyzeck

Where the Green Ants Dream

September 22

Nerve (2016)

U-571

September 23

Red Planet

An Unexpected Love

The Dancer

September 25

Something Borrowed

Maggie

Petra

September 26

Mechanic Resurrection

September 27

Sleepless

September 28

St Trinians 2 – Legend of Fritton’s Gold

L.A. Story

September 29

The Fighter

I Am Wrath

Elsa & Fred

70 Big Ones

September 30

Lock Up

Intimate Parts

Hemel

All TV releases:

September 1

Geordie Shore: Season 20

September 2

Hey Duggee: Season 3, Set 1

September 4

A.P. Bio: Season 3 – Premiere

Cheers: Seasons 1 – 11

Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 10 – Final

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2

September 5

Natural World: Hippos – Africa’s River Giants

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 25

September 6

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 2

P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 8 – Final

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 26

September 7

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 12

September 11

New Amsterdam: Season 2

September 12

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 27

September 13

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 3

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 2

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 28

September 14

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 13

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 46

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 10 – Midseason Premiere

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1 – 9

September 17

Catfish: Season 7

September 18

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 47

September 19

PEN15: Season 2, Part 1 – Premiere

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 29

September 20

Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 4 – Final

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 3

Summer of Rockets: Season 1

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 30

September 21

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 14

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 48

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 11

September 23

Charmed (2018): Seasons 1 – 2

September 25

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 49

Deutschland 89: Season 1 – Premiere

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds: Season 1

September 26

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 31

September 27

The Comey Rule: Parts 1 & 2 – Premiere

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 4

Berry Bees: Season 1 (Part 2)

Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 32

September 28

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 15

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 50

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 12

September 30

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

