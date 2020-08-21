In news we all need, Stan just increased their Aussie productions while dropping a stellar September lineup.

We’re all in the market for good news at the moment and that’s why Stan’s upcoming slate of original productions and new releases has been met with open arms.
Stan have announced they are ramping up their slate of local and internationally produced Stan Original television series and films.
The streaming service will increase their production output to over 30 productions a year over the next five years, with the upcoming releases sitting alongside Stan’s other award-winning original productions such as Bloom, The Commons, The Gloaming and The Other Guy.
The upcoming production list includes Eden, an eight-part original drama series from Australia’s rising creative star Vanessa Gazy and the creators of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Skins.
There’s also Dom and Adrian: 2020, an original comedy special from the creators of the Bondi Hipsters, Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier along with After The Night, a four-part true-crime docuseries exploring the legacy of one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers: Eric Edgar Cooke.
In news that is sure to delight diehard Aussie TV fans Bump, a ten-part, half-hour original drama series that stars Claudia Karvan, and reunites the creative team behind Love My Way and The Secret Life of Us, is currently in production.
Stan's expanded original production slate will include investments and co-productions with international partners, including Hollywood studios and major international networks, and is a welcome injection into the Australian arts industry after the rollercoaster that has been 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while we count down the days to these new local productions hitting our screens, Stan has updated their entertainment selection for September with some of the finest films and television shows to keep us going.
From Paddington, to Clueless, here is every TV show and movie coming to Stan in September 2020.
Movies
The Twilight Saga
Premieres: September 17
Yes, Stan is dropping all five twilight films for your viewing pleasure, on the same day.
The Twilight Saga is a series of films based on Stephanie Meyer's four best-selling young-adult fantasy novels.
The story follows Bella Swan, a teen that has moved to Forks, Washington, as she falls in love with local boy, Edward Cullen. Though Edward appears as a 17-year-old, he's actually a 104-year-old vampire, so naturally there are ... complications.
It's a hugely popular teen romance with lots of vampires and werewolves, and it is very binge-worthy.
Selma
Premieres: September 7
2014 film Selma is a heart-wrenching historical drama based on the 1965 American voting rights marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It received four Golden Globe nominations and won an Academy Award for best original song and features a stellar cast including Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo and Stephen James.
It's a must-see film, directed by Ava DuVernay and written by Paul Webb.
Paddington
Premieres: September 4
One for the whole family!
Paddington is a 2014 comedy written and directed by Paul King based on the stories of Paddington bear, who has moved from the jungles of Peru to the streets of London.
It's very lovely and wholesome, and it should keep the kids (okay, and you) distracted for 90-something minutes!
Need I say more?
Clueless
Premieres: September 15
Clueless is our favourite coming-of-age teen movie, and it is just what we need right now.
In case you haven't seen it, Clueless is a 1995 film that follows the glamourous life of Cher Horowitz as she befriends her school's new girl, Tai Fraser.
It's filled with 90s fashion and feminist vibes, and will be sure to take your mind off of...well, 2020 so far.
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Premieres: September 15
Speaking of American teen comedies...
Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a 1986 comedy classic written and directed by John Hughes.
As the title suggests, it centres around a kid named Ferris Bueller, as he skips school for the day. Of course, chaos ensues.
It's a hilarious classic, and you can stream it in on Stan mid-September.
TV Shows
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1 – 9
Premieres: September 14
If nothing else, Everybody Loves Raymond will be able to get you through the month of September... or maybe even the rest of the year.
Stan is dropping all nine seasons (210 episodes!) of American sitcom favourite.
It centres around Raymond Barone, a sports columnist and dad whose meddling parents and neurotic brother happen to live across the street.
Grey's Anatomy: season 14
Premieres: September 30
Stan will be dropping the cult favourite, Grey's Anatomy season 14 on the last day of September, and if you haven't binge-watched the first 13 seasons of already, here's your sign to start.
The award-winning drama focuses on the lives of up-and-coming surgeons at a Seattle hospital, as they grapple with love, life and death.
It's insanely addictive.
Old People’s Home for 4-Year-Olds: Season 1
Premieres: September 25
And arguably the most wholesome show of all, ABC's Old People's home for 4-year-olds. A five-part series where 11 retirement home residents and 10 pre-school-aged children get to know each other.
It will make you laugh, cry, and fondly remember the days before COVID restrictions kept us all apart.
If you watch one show this month, make it this!
And that's only the beginning...
All movie releases:
September 1
Breathe
Daddy’s Home
Tropic Thunder
The Terminal
Mapplethorpe
September 2
Down Under
Material Girls
September 3
American Pastoral
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Day And Night
German Angst
September 4
Paddington
The House of Magic
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure
September 5
Broken City
September 6
Below
The Extraordinary
Proxima
September 7
Be Kind Rewind
Selma
Porn To Be Free
September 8
The Daughter
Apocalypse Now
September 9
Red Dawn
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa
Rosalie Blum
September 10
China’s Artful Dissident
Goon
Cutthroat Island
Furry Vengeance
September 11
The Voices
The Blinky Bill Movie
Planet 51
September 12
The Biggest Little Farm
September 13
Wyrmwood
September 14
The Lunchroom
Dogs Don’t Wear Pants
September 15
Clueless
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
September 16
Mirror Mirror
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The Aviator’s Wife
The Queen of Spain
September 17
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Host
Rambo: First Blood
Rambo: First Blood Part 2
Rambo III
Everybody Wants Some!!
September 18
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Hummingbird
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return
Astro Boy
Dino Time
High Tension
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya
September 19
The Impossible
See Spot Run
September 21
Brothers
The Sweeney
Woyzeck
Where the Green Ants Dream
September 22
Nerve (2016)
U-571
September 23
Red Planet
An Unexpected Love
The Dancer
September 25
Something Borrowed
Maggie
Petra
September 26
Mechanic Resurrection
September 27
Sleepless
September 28
St Trinians 2 – Legend of Fritton’s Gold
L.A. Story
September 29
The Fighter
I Am Wrath
Elsa & Fred
70 Big Ones
September 30
Lock Up
Intimate Parts
Hemel
All TV releases:
September 1
Geordie Shore: Season 20
September 2
Hey Duggee: Season 3, Set 1
September 4
A.P. Bio: Season 3 – Premiere
Cheers: Seasons 1 – 11
Canada’s Drag Race: Season 1, Episode 10 – Final
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 2
September 5
Natural World: Hippos – Africa’s River Giants
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 25
September 6
Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 1 – Premiere
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 2
P-Valley: Season 1, Episode 8 – Final
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 26
September 7
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 12
September 11
New Amsterdam: Season 2
September 12
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 27
September 13
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 3
Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 2
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 28
September 14
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 13
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 46
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 10 – Midseason Premiere
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1 – 9
September 17
Catfish: Season 7
September 18
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 47
September 19
PEN15: Season 2, Part 1 – Premiere
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 29
September 20
Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 4 – Final
Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 3
Summer of Rockets: Season 1
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 30
September 21
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 14
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 48
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 11
September 23
Charmed (2018): Seasons 1 – 2
September 25
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 49
Deutschland 89: Season 1 – Premiere
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds: Season 1
September 26
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 31
September 27
The Comey Rule: Parts 1 & 2 – Premiere
Power Book II: Ghost – Season 1, Episode 4
Berry Bees: Season 1 (Part 2)
Monster Beach: Season 1, Episode 32
September 28
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 15
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 50
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 12
September 30
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
