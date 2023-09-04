Why fans are invested in the end of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Insert all the hyperbolic celebrity divorce cliches here, because no matter what iteration of 'love is dead' springs to mind, someone's already written it on social media today.

The collective confusion and/or devastation is in response to reports that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are heading for divorce, according to 'sources' who spoke to both TMZ and People magazine (neither of their teams have released an official statement, but People in particular definitely does its due diligence).

The pair have been married for four years, and together for seven. During that time, they've built up their own kind of Hollywood identity and fanbase - and have been collectively known as Jophie.

For years, they presented as a 'fun couple'. You know the ones - they're always the lives of the party, together, often joking around and lovingly roast each other whenever the opportunity arises.

It was demonstrated by moments like Joe dressing as Sansa Stark, Sophie's Game of Thrones character, for Halloween in 2018 (while Sophie was... an elephant), her very good throw down during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast comedy special and her praising of a Taylor Swift song in 2021 that was absolutely about her husband.

Oh, and their spontaneous Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards of course.

They came across as the kind of people you would want to be friends with, and their comments sections were always full of sentiments just like 'couple goals!' and people saying they were their favourite celebrity couple.

In 2018, paparazzi photographed the pair walking through New York while Sophie sobbed. It sparked speculation at first, but was explained away by Sophie in a typically relatable tweet: "Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch.'"

There were also interviews from Sophie in particular about how the relationship helped her during a tough time.

She told The Times in 2019 that when they met she was going through "this phase of being very mentally unwell", and he gave her a type of ultimatum.

She said he told her: "'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that, I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

Joe wrote a song for her called 'Hesitate' — which he's described as 'his vows before he wrote his vows' — about wanting to help a partner overcome their burdens.

The fun, and the more serious stuff, went a long way to establishing them as a certified 'cool' couple - which is ironic, but that's the exact opposite of what they planned.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," Sophie explained in a 2022 interview with Elle. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool."

Maybe their success was because all the jokes and insight came alongside a carefully drawn line of privacy.

They, for example, have never shared photos of her children online. We don't even know the name of their second daughter, sister to three-year-old Willa, who was born last year.

"I want to feel like an open book," Joe told Porter in 2022. "But when we started dating, I realised that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

It makes sense then that even this break-up, or ~alleged~ break-up, has come with confusion.

Fans thought they'd spotted the news early when Joe performed without his wedding ring on stage on August 30, and stopped most of his usual high-energy crowd interaction, leaving it to his brother Nick.

However when TMZ first reported the news, closely followed by People claiming he had retained a divorce lawyer, their names trended across social media platforms and many people planted themselves firmly in the 'I don't want to believe this' camp.

Things have also quickly unravelled, hinting at a mess to come.

TMZ's story editorialised a lot in Joe's favour, stating: "We're told over the last three months, Joe has been caring for their two young children 'pretty much all of the time,' even as his band was touring."

That would be because of Sophie filming an upcoming project in the UK, fyi, which did not gain a mention.

Meanwhile, unverified blind items about cheating have gone viral on TikTok.

And when Joe returned to the stage in Texas a matter of hours after the news broke, he was very much wearing his ring.

All we can say for sure is that things seem a bit complicated in the world of Jonas right now.

Especially as, right as this piece was published, Sophie was spotted apparently enjoying herself at the aforementioned Jonas Brothers' gig in Austin, Texas.

A charm offensive to slow the rumour mill, or a sign the couple are trying to work things out?

Either way, for years, people have been invested in the relationship of Joe and Sophie. Now, it seems they're equally as intrigued by its potential downfall.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram.