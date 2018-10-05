Here we go. Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman have just laid into Nick Cummins.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman were both let down by Nick Cummins in the Bachelor Australia’s most shocking finale yet.

And today they feel like they’ve been let down again, with the man himself out of the country and not available for the usual round of media interviews.

“It is hard knowing he isn’t here,” Sophie told the Daily Telegraph’s Confidential. “He has chosen not to be here, he’s off gallivanting the world.”

We’ve known for more than a week now that the former rugby star was not going to be in Australia the day after the finale aired – instead trekking the Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea.

It sent alarm bells to Bach fans that something was up. The last time a Bachelor had cancelled his next-day interview commitments it was because Blake Garvey had split from his chosen lady, Sam Frost.

But very few suspected – or believed – that Nick’s absence was due to him picking neither of the ladies and walking away with no one.

Shortly after the brutal finale ended, viewers learned The Sunday Project has the scoop of Nick’s only Australian interview about his experience – which looks to be pre-recorded.

But Sophie and Brittany weren't too happy that Nick chose to avoid the social media firestorm the women are facing this week.

"It would have been nice to have had a few answers," Brittany said. "To have had some support."

Not that it would redeem the 30-year-old in her eyes after the hurt she said he caused her.

"He told me I was not enough on national TV,” she told the newspaper.

"I did not see it coming. I think I was left pretty speechless. There is a level of embarrassment — you ask yourself, 'Is there something wrong with me?'"

Both she and Sophie - who also ruled out dating the Meanwhile in Australia host - found it hard to understand how out of all the girls who ended up on the show, not one was "enough" for him.

After breaking both women's hearts on national television during the finale, Nick told the cameras that although he hates hurting people, he knew in his heart he'd done the right thing.

"It wouldn’t be fair to enter into something that a few months down the track I would be breaking her heart."

We can expect Nick to face some tough questions in Sunday night's The Project. In particular: why did he go on a show about people finding a long-lasting relationship if he wasn't ready for one?