From 'siren eyes' to Barbie-core: Here are the 4 new makeup rules to know now.

For a moment there, things got a little... boring on the makeup front, right?

Don't get us wrong - we're all about minimal effort, low-key beauty. Big fans. But after years of paring back everything, sometimes you kind of want to just level it up. You know, get a little creative for a night out.

Watch: Makeup Artist Natalie Wright teaches us her techniques for a smokey eye with a twist... there's no black eyeshadow in sight. Post continues below.

And if you're looking for some inspo, look no further than the slew of new makeup trends popping up on TikTok.

Ooft - it's getting us all excited about makeup again.

So, move aside 'clean girl' beauty. These are the new makeup rules that are taking over.

1. Siren eyes.

While viral TikTok trends come and go quicker than you have the chance to try them, we're officially calling it: this is one that's going to stick around.

Heard of it before? No? 'Siren eyes' is basically the new term for that '90s-style eye makeup technique that's all about elongating the eyes for a sweeping effect. It's sultry. Dramatic. Very chic.

The best part? It suits every eye shape.

While it's not necessarily 'new' (it's a look that's been popularised by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Megan Fox, and Bella Hadid over the years), there are no surprises that it's trending - because it looks sooo damn good.

There are thousands of different tutorials getting around right now, but the term 'siren eyes' was originally coined by TikTok makeup artist Danielle Marcan, who posted the below clip.

Since then, the hashtag #sireneyes has received millions upon millions of views on TikTok.

The rules? There are none. More is officially more.

Makeup brands have also discovered 'Barbie-core' is the trend of the moment, with brands like Kylie Cosmetics releasing new ranges to reflect the growing movement.

But this doesn't mean we're going right back to your frosty lipped highschool days - not a chance. This particular trend has a modern twist to it.

According to Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo, he stained her lips with a brown shade paired with glittery red, green and gold, using Stay Golden Cosmetics Glitter Lip Kit in the shade 'It’s Cocoa'.

If you need more convincing of the holographic/glittery lip trend, just take a peek at almost every one of Beyonce's promo shots for her new album Renaissance - they're full of chromatic, shimmering lip looks.

Yay for fun makeup!

Feature image: Instagram; @daniellemarcan; @lizzobeeating.