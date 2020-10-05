Living in Australia, we’re quite spoilt for skincare choices. We go through tubs, tubes and buckets of face creams, cleansers and serums, before researching a new product and proceeding to immediately ‘add to cart’.



We’ll often purchase products that are constantly raved about by our bestie, beauty therapist, social media influencers or one of the wonderful Youbies in our You Beauty Facebook group. Beyond that, we'll see the same well-loved brands and products come into conversation again and again, confirming their cult-status in the skincare world (cue: Alpha H Liquid Gold, Aspect, Estee Lauder and Jojoba Oil, just to name a few).

Watch: If you love a good recommendation, check out some of the best products and ingredients we think you should know about. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.



But what about other skincare heroes? Well my friends, I’ve done a bit of personal research to uncover some totally underrated skincare brands that you NEED to have in your life.

Plus, I've asked a group of women to share some of their all-time favourite and most underrated skincare brands they think deserve a little bit of extra attention. Read on to get in the know.

"I was lucky enough to win a Murad skincare pack earlier this year after entering a social media competition - and I was super excited. Not just for the freebies, but to try some of their products. Though they are a company created by an American dermatologist, the brand itself is super accessible to us, with Sephora and Adore Beauty both stocking their products. Plus, they have an Aussie website with awesome promotions. And I can tell you this - after using a few of their products, they *actually* do what they say they will. My skin is on the dry side and I regularly experience monthly hormonal breakouts. Murad's Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, $120, would have to be one of my favourite products in the range. I’ve used both spendy and savey options in the past, and I find this one is super hydrating (with no offensive fragrance) and it just sits on my skin really well."

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we talk about some of the best budget body moisturisers. Post continues below.