5 sex positions you might not have thought to try (but AI did).

Some things are best on repeat, like your most loved box set or the one hit wonder you always reach for on Spotify, but when it comes down to business in the bedroom, the last thing anyone wants is to get stuck in a rut – because that’s when things start to feel dull, fast.

So, in a bid to mix up your sex position agenda and add a few extra-special additions to your must-try bucket list, we’ve challenged AI to come up with the goods – and we weren’t left disappointed.

But before we delve into ChatGPT’s top sex position contenders, here’s the AI take on why variety is the secret ingredient to getting us all turned on:

"In the world of intimacy, variety isn't just the spice of life—it's the whole darn spice rack. If you and your partner have been doing the horizontal tango in the same way for as long as you can remember, it might be time to shake things up.

"Resorting the same sex positions over and over is like enjoying your preferred dessert every day, but switching things up as you go is like adding new dishes to your sensual smorgasbord - it keeps the menu exciting, your palate intrigued, and ensures you never tire of your intimate feast.

"Exploring new sex positions isn't just about the physical, it's about the emotional, too. When you and your partner explore new territories together, it fosters trust, intimacy, and a shared sense of adventure."

With that in mind, let’s find out which top five AI-generated sex positions should be top of your wishlist.

The Feather Float.

The Feather Float. Image: The Feather Float. Image: Lovehoney Lie on your back and lift your legs in the air, keeping them straight. Your partner stands at the edge of the bed and holds your legs, providing support. They can penetrate you from this position while you enjoy the sensation of weightlessness.

Our top tip:

For a position like this, introducing toys such as a bullet vibe, or couple’s vibrator is perfect for increasing clitoral stimulation and heightening sensation with little extra work involved. Just slip the toy between the receiving partner’s legs and the position will naturally hold it place the whole way through!

The Harmony Hug.

The Harmony Hug. Image: The Harmony Hug. Image: Lovehoney Sit facing each other with your legs crossed. Wrap your arms around each other and interlock your legs. From this position, you can rock back and forth, creating friction and intense intimacy.

Our top tip:

This is the perfect position for couples who want to enjoy closer intimacy. With lots of eye-gazing and plenty of skin-to-skin contact, it’s also ideal for exchanging intimate whispers. But if you struggle getting comfortable dishing out the dirty talk, playing a fun game beforehand can give you that small nudge of inspiration.

The Velvet Vise.

The Velvet Vise. Image: The Velvet Vise. Image: Lovehoney Lie on your stomach with your legs straight and slightly apart. Your partner lies on top of you, facing the same direction, and enters you from behind. This position allows for deep penetration and a sense of fullness.

Our top tip:

This position is great for those who enjoy deep, targeted stimulation. You might find adding in a penis sleeve or extender gives even more satisfaction. While internal stimulation can be incredibly pleasurable, focusing some attention on sensations elsewhere can really enhance this position too. Why not add some extra excitement with a feather tickler or pinwheel?

The Sensual Swing.

The Sensual Swing. Image: Lovehoney. The Sensual Swing. Image: Lovehoney. Install a sex swing in your bedroom. Sit in the swing facing your partner, with your legs wrapped around them. This position offers a thrilling experience of weightlessness and freedom of movement.

Our top tip:

Bondage lovers, this one has been generated just for you! If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of BDSM, this is a great place to start. This is also perfect for people with more limited mobility who will find the comfort and convenience of a swing-like support makes intimacy even more pleasurable.

The Lotus Blossom.

The Lotus Blossom. Image: The Lotus Blossom. Image: Lovehoney Sit facing your partner with your legs crossed, like the lotus position in yoga. Lean forward and intertwine your arms, creating a strong connection. From this position, you can explore gentle rocking motions or maintain stillness, focusing on deep eye contact and emotional intimacy.

Our top tip:

Far more exciting than your usual yoga class, this position lends itself to the exploration of each other’s bodies. Take time to concentrate more on the emotional connection, and you’ll find the physical sensations even more enjoyable. Lighting a scented candle can create the ideal ambience for your romantic encounter, while incorporating a blindfold or silk restraint may heighten the sensual experience.

This article originally appeared on the Lovehoney blog. You can read the original here.

Feature image: Lovehoney.