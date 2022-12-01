News
explainer

'Should we braid each other's hair?' The 'leaked' minutes from Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern's meeting.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin must be so relieved. International tours are usually a snooze-fest of handshaking and monotonous muttering about trade, diplomacy and national security with important men in blue ties. 

But not in New Zealand.

Because, as an observant Kiwi radio journalist noted at a joint press conference in Auckland this week, New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is ALSO a woman. Yep, a whole other one.

Addressing the two world leaders womenfolk, the Newstalk ZB reporter said these actual words: "A lot of people will be wondering, are you two meeting just because you're similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there?"

Marin is 37 and Ardern is 42. So common stuff? Sure! They must.

In their rare in-person meeting during a global economic downturn and at a critical time for the state of the climate, we can only presume the minutes of their discussion read as follows:

  • Greetings/Introductions.
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta versus Beverly Hills.
  • Lipstick.
  • Mascara.
  • Not being 20.
  • Handbags that look like they could hold important documents but really just hold a hairbrush, tampons, and a Lady Speed Stick.
  • Eye shadow that doesn't cake in your wrinkles.
  • Real Housewives (again).

[Pause to braid each other's hair.]

  • A definitive ranking of Women's Weekly cookbooks.
  • Suomen täydelliset venäläisnaiset (basically The Real Housewives of Finland).
  • Albo's pre-election glow-up.
  • Tampons versus period underwear.
  • Pinot Grigio: basic or...?
  • Declining fertility and the slow march towards menopause.
  • TikTok: how, and also why?.
  • A list of all their friends that are getting divorced.
  • Justin Trudeau's [REDACTED].
  • Thanks/conclusions.

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, 2022. Image: Getty.

Stay tuned next week for conversation topics between Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović, both aged 36.  

*Note: This is not the real minutes from the meeting between Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern. This is satire.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia. 

Tags: international-news , australian-news , news , explainer

shauna020473 a day ago
The sad thing is that if two male PMs met and really did spend the first 5 min on the world cup result, no one would bat an eyelid.
But for two women, you bet they tried extra hard to be completely professional because they would get judged so harshly if not.....
pippyblue 2 days ago 2 upvotes
Yip. In New Zilund we take journalism very seriously...fishtail braid or french? 
MORE COMMENTS