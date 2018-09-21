Just 12 young royals who're allowed to have Instagram accounts like Beatrice and Eugenie.

To catch up on all things royal family, Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It’s hard to imagine anyone not having an Instagram account in 2018. Sad, but true.

In fact, when you come across one of those rare creatures who doesn’t, you often ask if they’re… OK?

One group of people you won’t find on Instagram are members of royal families, some of whom aren’t allowed to have social media accounts.

Take Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While all four are represented on social media under a Kensington Palace Instagram account (which is managed by their staff), The Duchess of Sussex had to delete her previously active personal Instagram account in the months before marrying into the British monarchy.

Thankfully, some royals aren’t prohibited from sharing their lives online.

We’re already quite familiar with the Instagram accounts of ‘non-working’ royals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie… but what about all the other young, attractive and ridiculously wealthy royals?

To see how the other ‘other’ half live, we went sleuthing for the Instagram accounts of 12 young royals from all over the world.

The best part? It doesn’t matter if you accidentally like one of their photos from 2014 because they have hundreds of thousands of followers.

Happy scrolling.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia’s royal family lineage is a bit of a mouthful.

The 23-year-old is the daughter of Earl of St. Andrews George Windsor and Sylvana Tomaselli. Her paternal grandfather is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is first cousins with The Queen because his father was her father’s brother. Basically, she’s Prince William and Prince Harry’s third cousin.

Amelia is 38th-in-line for the throne and spends her time modelling around the world.

Arthur Chatto

Nineteen-year-old Arthur is Princess Margaret’s grandson, The Queen’s grandnephew and Prince Harry’s second cousin.

The royal is 25th-in-line for the throne and graduated from Britain’s prestigious Eton College a la Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy.

From his Instagram account, we can see he enjoys working out (shirtless) and partaking in outdoor activities.

Sam Chatto

Although Sam Chatto’s Instagram is pretty quiet, his captions are legitimately lovely.

Sam is Arthur’s 22-year-old brother, also Princess Margaret’s grandson, The Queen’s grandnephew and Prince Harry’s second cousin.

His vibe is less gym junkie and more Harry Styles crossed with The Beatles.

By the looks, he studies in Edinburgh, Scotland and wants everyone to be happy and loved. Bless.

Talita Von Furstenberg

Talita is the 18-year-old granddaughter of cult fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and Prince Egon von Furstenberg, a Swiss-born aristocrat and fashion designer.

The model is the face of her grandmother’s self-titled label DVF and also studies at Georgetown University… when she’s not travelling the world.

Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

Twenty three-year-old Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II is the Crown Prince of Jordan and next-in-line for the throne.

He’s an army officer and documents his meetings with the likes of Prince William and former US President Barack Obama on his Instagram account.

Marius Borg Høiby

Twenty one-year-old Marius is the son of Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway.

In 2017, the royal ‘quit public life’ to be a regular person, kind of. He moved to LA to study at an unspecified college and currently dates a Norwegian model.

Before resigning from public royal duties, he was often in tabloid magazines for his antics, the most memorable being the time he broke his arm at a party trying to do a somersault jump.

Pauline Ducruet

Pauline is the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, Prince Albert’s niece and 14th-in-line to the Monegasque throne.

The 24-year-old moved to New York to study at Parsons School of Design and is now a fashion designer and ‘it’ girl.

Camille Gottlieb

Camille is Pauline’s half-sister and also the granddaughter of Grace Kelly.

The 20-year-old was born to the same mother as Pauline, Princess Stephanie, but her father was Princess Stephanie’s former bodyguard, as the young royal confirmed on Instagram.

She still lives in Monaco, but spends her time travelling, modelling and being a socialite or sorts.

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh Of Jaipur

Padmanabh Singh is the great grandson of Sawai Man Singh II, the last ruling king of Jaipur, the capital city of the Indian state of Rajasthan,

The 19-year-old is a polo player, made the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, and danced with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris earlier this year.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Twenty seven-year-old Lady Kitty is the late Princess Diana’s niece and the cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William.

The model, who resembles her late aunt, grew up in Cape Town, South Africa and has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana.

Kitty, like every other young royal, travels a lot and has a cat named Baby D.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

Princess Maria-Olympia is the only daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece. She’s, of course, a fashion model.

The 22-year-old was born in New York and currently attends Parsons School of Design.

She’s also friends with Emma Watson and goes skiing with Robert Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kyra.

Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece

Prince Constantine Alexios (pictured far right) is Maria-Olympia’s younger brother, and randomly, Prince William’s godson.

The 19-year-old studies at Georgetown University and fancies himself a photographer.

Who is your favourite royal? Tell us in the comments.