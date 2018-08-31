Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Inside the dramatic confrontation between Romy and Vanessa that viewers never saw.



On last night’s episode of The Bachelor, Vanessa Sunshine (the greatest thing to ever happen to the show) didn’t get a rose.

While we will undoubtedly miss her blank stares and refusal to show human emotion, she continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Contrary to the footage that we were shown last night, the 27-year-old revealed that she DID in fact say goodbye to the other girls. That is, she said goodbye to everyone except Romy.

Vanessa also dished on another dramatic confrontation that we viewers missed out on…what an injustice.

“Romy and I actually had a confrontation at a cocktail party… when she spoke about Cass, she actually said some things about me and another girl,” she told news.com.au.

The ex-contestant added that she finds the behaviour of Cat, Romy and Alisha to be “disgusting” and that we only saw “a very small fraction” of them “bullying” other contestants.

Oh how we’ll miss you, Vanessa Sunshine.

2. Ash Pollard has spoken about the three word comment from a TV exec that left her horrified.



Ash Pollard is no stranger to reality TV. After her first stint on MKR in 2015, she has since appeared on Dancing With The Stars and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Sexism is a reality that women face every single day, and now Pollard has opened up about its prevalence in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Channel Ten’s Studio 10 on Friday morning, Pollard said she had experienced this kind of discrimination “first-hand” during her three years as a reality TV star.

When questioned about her own experience, Ash answered “Yes absolutely. In fact, I encountered it three days ago.”

“I was walking through the hallway… and I said, “Oh, gosh, I’m absolutely slammed right now”, and one of the guys said “I’d like to”.’

The reality star admitted that she struggled to come up with the perfect comeback at the time, but did attempt to confront the man in question.

The 32-year-old later confirmed that she knew the man was trying to be funny, but comments like that just don’t fly with her (or anyone).

“He was, he is a nice person. But it’s not funny to start with. It’s not funny at all.”

3. An eliminated bachelorette has disclosed Romy’s most appalling remark.

In the latest Bachie news, Romy Poulier, in a scene that was not aired by Channel 10, likened energy healer and jeweller Cayla Tudehope to Sadako Yamamura, the vengeful enemy from The Ring film series.

Eliminated contestant Blair Thomas was asked by E! Australia what mean moments occurred that did not make it to our screens.

"I don't even know if I can rank them," Thomas told the publication. "Maybe when Romy called Cayla the girl from The Ring?"

Ouch.

The two seem to have a bit of a feud going on, with Romy telling Woman's Day last week, "She was always doing weird spells, which really freaked me out.

She read my palm and told me I was going to have a miscarriage, which wasn't particularly nice."

Ahhh, Bachie drama.

4. Abby Lee Miller, star of 'Dance Moms', may never walk again.

Abby Lee Miller has suffered from a long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it appears her fight won't be over anytime soon, with new details emerging.

"Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it's been tough," the source told People. "She's getting a little stronger every day, but we don't know if she'll ever walk again."

The dance instructor was also rushed to hospital a few months ago for what was reportedly spinal surgery. The star posted a photo to her Instagram a few days ago of her in her wheelchair, but appearing in high spirits.

"Hallelujah! I’m headed to the Mall!" she said to her 3.5 million Instagram followers. "I’ve only been once in 13 long painful months. For a lifelong shopper like me that’s absolute torture!!!"

5. The slightly bizarre story of how Sophie Monk met her new boyfriend.

Finding love on a flight is a cliché as old as time, and is continuously revisited in cheesy romantic comedies. But for ex-bachelorette Sophie Monk, it’s what happened recently.

Opening up about the experience to The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Sophie Monk shared how she met her now-boyfriend.

After being sat next to each other without a divider on a business class flight, Sophie said the pair started chatting after ordering some champagne.

“He was so charming and funny and he had no idea what I did,” she told the radio hosts this morning.

“I was sitting there for a while and I went, ‘Hey, um, are you single?’ And he went, ‘Yeah.’ I went, ‘I don’t ever get to meet people in normal scenarios and, um, can I kiss you?’… I thought, ‘Oh god I’ve got a 10-hour flight with this guy, if he says no I’m in trouble,’” Monk joked.

