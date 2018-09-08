Oh. So it turns out Princess Eugenie actually has a hell of a lot of money. Here's how.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

If Prince William and Prince Harry are anything to go by, it’s clear being part of the British royal family is pretty good for your pocket.

But while William and Harry are both worth more than $25 million each, Princess Eugenie owns a smaller piece of the pie.

Nevertheless, her whopping AUD$6.2 million net worth is pretty impressive – especially when considering the fact the 28-year-old’s savings don’t come from a royal salary like her cousins William and Harry.

Despite being ninth in line to the throne, Eugenie doesn’t receive an income from the Sovereign Grant (the tax-payer funded money that covers royal salaries) and she isn’t on the roster for official royal engagements either.

Instead, the majority of Eugenie’s worth actually comes from two hefty trust funds.

Back in 1994, the Queen Mother created a trust fund for her great-grandchildren, where she placed an estimated AUD$34 million.

From this fund, Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice reportedly received several million pounds each, with their cousins William and Harry also receiving money.

Eugenie also inherited money from her parents' trust fund.

After her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson divorced in 1996, the Duchess of York and her two daughters received AUD$5.4 million from the British royal family. From that payment, AUD$2.5 million was reportedly put in a trust fund for Beatrice and Eugenie.

Not all of Eugenie's money comes from family though.

Left without a royal salary, Princess Eugenie has paved out her own career, working as the associate director of a contemporary art gallery in London.

She also previously spent two years working in New York at the online auction house Paddle8.

According to the Daily Mail, Eugenie's older sister, 30-year-old Beatrice, works as the vice-president of a technology company.

Besides their 9-5 work lives, the two sisters are both actively involved in a number of charities, which they often attend events and fundraisers for.

With Princess Eugenie set to marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12, let's take a look at seven royal wedding dresses from around the world.