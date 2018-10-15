Excuse us, but Princess Eugenie had a THIRD wedding outfit you didn't see.

Many of us were probably a little shaky on the details of what exactly a ‘Princess Eugenie‘ was before Friday night.

But then she had a fancy wedding and wore a beautiful dress and Meghan Markle and Cara Delevingne were there and now we know all the things about the Queen’s third granddaughter.

Eugenie, who works full-time as an art director in London, arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle wearing a custom long-sleeved, open-back ivory wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto. The low back showcased the bride’s scar from scoliosis surgery she had when she was 12.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace released an official photo from Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception at the Royal Lodge, showing the 28-year-old in a silk, blush gown from American designer Zac Posen.

But Princess Eugenie didn't just have a wedding ceremony and a reception.

No.

She obviously followed up the formal celebrations with a whimsical carnival-themed fete the next day. There were food trucks, margaritas, bumper cars and a carousel - and, of course, another wedding outfit.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the princess' final look was far more modern. She wore a white mini dress and pink biker jacket designed by Sam Dougal, who said the outfit reflected the "fun and informality" of the event.

"The look is an exciting and unusual one for a royal wedding, and had to go with the feel of the day," Dougal told Harper's Bazaar. "Much like Eugenie, the look is totally unique, and full of fun. It's a simple party dress with a modern jacket."

"To imagine a royal bride in a biker jacket celebrating her wedding at Windsor Castle," he added, "it's fun and unexpected".

The jacket had 'Mrs Brooksbank' embroidered on the back - written in the princess' handwriting.

Yes, well, we're very much looking forward to seeing photos. And finding out whether the Queen had some pizza and tequila at the carnival.