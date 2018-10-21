Why this photo of Prince Harry speaks volumes about his relationship with Meghan Markle.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Aww.

Just when we thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t be any stronger a definition of couple goals, they’ve gone and had yet another adorable moment on their Royal Tour.

It’s almost beginning to be too much for us.

(It really isn’t).

Moments before delivering his moving Invictus Games opening ceremony address, the Duke of Sussex was snapped practicing his speech to a sea of empty seats, seats that would soon be filled with hundreds upon hundreds of nameless faces.

All but one chair in the front row remained empty – occupied by an adoring Meghan Markle listening intently while her husband rehearsed.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex appears every bit the beacon of support as she sits proudly listening to Prince Harry practice.

…And the image pretty much sums up how they’re putting our own relationships to shame (or making us feel more single than we’ve ever felt in our lives).

I could barely get past boyfriends to listen to me talk about my day at work, yet Harry and Meghan seem completely and utterly besotted with each other and we, along with the rest of the world, are obsessed with it.

It’s all making us very excited to see them as parents next year.

