ROAD TEST: 'I tried $17 press-on fake nails to see if they rival an expensive manicure.'

Update May 6, 2020.

If you’re a lover of acrylic nails, SNS nails or shellac manicures, there’s a good chance your nails are suffering right now.

But in excellent news, press on nails are back and better looking than ever.

Previously known for being a bit, well, tacky, 2020 press on and stick on nails are anything but. Close to home, influencers like Flex Mami are using them in isolation to tide them over until they’re able to get back in the hands of their manicurists.

And even A-list celeb Chrissy Teigen is lamenting the life-changing, time-saving magic of a great set of press on nails to fake an exxy manicure.

























What is the application process like?

It literally took me 10 minutes, and it couldn't have been easier.

Following the instructions on the pack, I used the 'wood stick' to gently push back my nail cuticle, before cleaning my natural nails with the supplied prep pad (acetone polish remover would work just as well).

I then sized each finger with a Magic Press nail, peeled off the plastic tab and pressed them into each nail, applying pressure for 20 seconds. The size of the press-on is clearly outlined on the plastic tab, so you can easily pair up your left and right hand with the same nail.

To achieve a more natural look, you want the end of the press-on to sit just slightly under your cuticle bed, but do this gently. If you can feel the fake nail, then you've pushed too far.

After that, you're good to go. The instructions advise you to avoid getting your fingers wet for the next hour.

The removal process is a breeze too. Just saturate the same 'wood stick' with an acetone polish remover, and you can gently ease the fake nail off your natural nail.

On the nail, I thought they looked SO convincing. For the most part I wasn't even aware that I had them on. I've had gel extensions before, and the Magic Press nails gave a similar result. I forced my Mamamia colleagues to look at my nails, and unanimously, they couldn't tell the difference between my $17 press-ons, and a manicure that could have cost me up to $100.

How long do Dashing Diva nails last?

Dashing Diva state their Magic Press nails should last from three to seven days and don't recommend wear beyond the seventh day.

I did notice the nails on my index finger felt a bit less secure. That was in-part because my natural nail curves slightly inwards, so there's less nail for the press-on to stick to. After four days of wear, I had one index press-on fall off, but all the others still felt firmly attached to the nail.

Normally a gel manicure only lasts about seven to nine days max on my nails, so I was pretty impressed with the wear of the Magic Press nails. That and they pretty much still looked as good as when I first applied them, four days after.

Let's just say, that next time I feel the need to get a $30+ manicure before an event or wedding - or 'just because' - I'll just treat myself to one of these kits instead.

Like I said: they're a game-changer.

Feature image: Instagram/@chrissyteigen. This post was originally published in December, 2019.

