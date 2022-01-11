Here's what 2 years of being at home did to our skin, and how to preserve it.

If you've been in lockdown and sashaying about at home for the last 18 months, doing four face masks a day, getting an extra hour of sleep, enjoying not wearing a slick of makeup - please have a sit.

We need to talk.

Because as we rear our little heads out of our WFH hidey-hole and back out into the real world, you might find yourself returning to the old daily commute.

Over the past couple of months, companies have welcomed their employees back into the office - anywhere from a couple of days a week, to the full shebang.

While this is a very good thing for many reasons (people! Talking! Real chairs! Woolies birthday cakes!), it also means hopping back on a bus/train/listening to someone talk really loud on their phone on the tram - all that fun s**t.

And while most of us will simply just be missing the luxuries of moseying over from our bed to the 'office' (sofa), can we please think about our poor face for a minute?

It's had like two years of utter bliss. Unnecessary daily pampering. Less makeup. No incidental sun exposure. Like, zero pollution.

So, what does this mean for our skin now? How much damage does our daily commute really do?

To find out, we hit up dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Compete Skin Specialists and asked her everything we need to know.

How lockdown impacted our skin.

While the whole maskne thing wasn't exactly IDEAL, lockdown did actually offer a whole heap of benefits for our skin.

Yes, really!

Whether it be finally managing your acne or dry skin, Dr McDonald said lockdown gave people more time to focus on their skin, address some of their major concerns and get a solid routine down pat.

"Many people stepped up the self-care during lockdown and saw advantages in their skin," she said.

"For some people lockdown also meant less exposure to heating or air-conditioning which is very drying, and environmental pollutants responsible for ageing."

On the flip side, however, Dr McDonald said those daily mandated walks and freedom picnics may have wreaked some havoc on our skin when it comes to UV exposure.

"There may, however, have been an increase in sun exposure because of more time outdoors," she said.

Not for you, though. Cause you're a smart like rabbit who never leaves the house without wearing sunscreen. Right? RIGHT.

How your skin will change post-lockdown.

While it's important to remember that everyone and every skin is different, Dr McDonald said one of the biggest differences is that most people will have less time to focus on completing a good skincare routine.

Yep. Those 11am masks ain't a thing anymore, boo.

If you're anything like us, during lockdown you had more time in the mornings and evenings to really spread things out and do your whole routine properly (like, *actually* let products sink in before layering more things on top), meaning you had time to tackle some of those niggling skin concerns we were talking about earlier.

With lockdown over, however, some of these good skincare habits might start falling to the wayside. Meaning? Some of your chief skin concerns may start creeping back on the scene.

Nasty little buggers.

McDonald also said the return to the office and 'normal' life will mean people will have, "more exposure to environmental pollutants and heating or cooling, which tends to dry out and stress the skin."

Read: The air-con at work. She's drying out your skin.

Of course, the effects of maskne will also be just as prevalent as ever, as people return to work and usual activities, mask in tow. "Many people may have to return to more regular mask-wearing which cause irritation and breakouts," said McDonald.

A return to the office and social situations will also mean there's increased levels of stress for people - which obviously has an adverse effect the skin.

Lastly, as we ramp up our social calendars with activities (especially around the holiday period), this will mean "more alcohol, less sleep and a less nutritious diet, which shows up as a dull complexion and acne breakouts."

Coolcoolcool.

How to protect your skin post-lockdown.

The good news? There are some different ways you can protect and preserve your lockdown skin as you enter back into the real world.

First off, it's important to remember the basics in your routine: cleansing, antioxidant application, moisturiser and sunscreen.

These guys are your staples, and they form the backbone of every good routine.

"Don’t forget the basics. Everyday sunscreen is your best insurance against long-term skin problems," said Dr McDonald.

It's also a good idea to up the hydration and moisture front, in order to protect your skin's barrier. A strong and healthy barrier is important AF, cause it'll help keep your skin looking and feeling good.

Again, an important one if you work in air-conditioned environments! "Gentle skincare and barrier protection is especially important for those in air-conditioned environments and those wearing masks," said McDonald

And just because lockdown is over, doesn't mean you have to let your whole self-care routine slide. Dr McDonald reminds us to continue paying attention to our skin and bodies.

"Try to retain some self-care practices - sticking to your skincare routine, eating a fresh, nutritious diet, getting enough sleep and minimising alcohol."

