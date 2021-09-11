'How my skincare routine helps soothe my lockdown anxiety.'

I've always been an anxious person, but the current state of the world isn't helping. I've been in lockdown for over two months, I miss my family and friends, and my favourite breakfast spot is five kilometres away.

It's pretty hard not to feel constantly overwhelmed, and my anxiety is at an all-time high.

So, besides the usual techniques of walking, taking deep breaths and occasionally trying to practice yoga in my tiny living room, (which can barely fit my chihuahua, let alone my body lengthways), I've developed a new skincare routine that is surprisingly helping me cope.

At the beginning of lockdown, I didn't really do anything to take care of myself. I went through the motions of ordering groceries online, (I recommend trying every Tim Tam hybrid), trying to get out of the house at least once a day, and spending far too much time staring at my own face in Zoom work meetings.

After work, I'd endlessly scroll on my phone, while semi watching a show on a streaming platform. I wasn't focusing on making myself feel recharged, instead I focused on distracting myself.

At the end of every day I felt drained, and sometimes I'd barely taken a hundred steps.

It was in my third week of lockdown that I came up with my soothing new skincare routine.

When I was a kid, my mum used to put lavender under my pillow to help me sleep and feel calm. I always found it worked, or at the very least, it smelled nice, so I figured it couldn't help to slap some on my face.

Sadly, I have super dry skin that is prone to flaking, redness and feeling tight and irritated, so finding products that don't end up giving me a rash is hard work.