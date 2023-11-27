The female porn stars heading to Schoolies for content.





Three adult content creators have revealed their plans to film X-rated videos with teenagers during Schoolies.

Kay Manuel, Bonnie Blue and Leilani May are hoping to sleep with teens over the age of 18, with some of them being virgins.

Watch: Chantell Otten sex tips for couples. Post continues below.

The encounter will then be filmed and distributed to paying OnlyFans subscribers.

After she sent a call-out on Instagram for interested participants, Manuel said she received an “influx of messages in my DMs on Instagram wanting to film content with me.”

Many of those messages were from teens who were interested in having sex for the first time, to which Manuel replied: “What better way to lose your virginity?”

“It's my mission to lose my virginity at Schoolies, reckon we can make some content to help me fix that?” read one message.

“There are so many of them. Yes, you have to be 18 to film content or to even be with me, but I’m here for it,” said Manuel.

“I’m not touching anyone without knowing that you are 18.”

Kay Manuel is the brains behind the plan. Image: Instagram @onlykaymanuel.

Before filming, the interested parties will be required to show IDs, as well as sign extensive consent forms.

After that, nothing is off limits, with participants having a choice to either take part in group, individual and even semi-anonymous sex.

Despite the creators receiving plenty of interest, their plans have sparked backlash, with people calling them “degenerates” for wanting to sleep with boys that are barely legal.

Image: Instagram @itsleilanimay.

“Going to a place with fresh 18-year-olds to try to make content with them is just sad,” commented one user.

“Definitely a predator. Going after naïve young men,” wrote another.

However, the trio remain unphased, telling the Daily Mail that backlash in their line of work is always expected.

"When you're a sex worker, regardless of what you're doing, whether you're working with 18-year-olds or 50-year-olds, you're gonna get negative comments," Blue told the tabloid.

Bonnie Blue. Image: Instagram @bonnie_blue_xo.

"As long as it's legal and they're of age, personally I'm not bothered.

"You can have sex at eighteen, so why can't they be excited about it? Why can't we be excited about it?"

Manuel added, "It's all legal, we're doing it with all the consent forms and making sure that they are eighteen.

"I'm only 21, so there's only three years difference between me and them."

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend Schoolies this year at the Gold Coast, with celebrations having kicked off on November 18.

Mamamia reached out to Kay Munroe for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.

Feature image: Instagram @onlykaymanuel/@bonnie_blue_xo.