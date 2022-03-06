“We’re shovelling toxic sewerage.” What’s happening on the Northern Rivers right now.

So many in the Northern Rivers community and across the region have been hit by devastating floods.

But it's the aftermath of these floods that is causing just as much devastation. Some people's homes have been swept off hills. Some are still stranded, playing a very long waiting game. And others have begun the clean up, only to realise that it's impossible to fix with the limited resources on hand.

Simply put, it's been a lot for the Northern Rivers and Southeast Queensland. Of course a small silver lining is always the incredible community spirit that is shown in the wake of natural disasters like these, stories of everyday Aussies doing their bit.

But it also comes with stories of locals struggling to find the help they need, feeling isolated and left to pick up the pieces. Stories of the climate change conversation. And stories about whether or not the community feels that the government has done enough to support them.

Watch: Many flood victims have 'lost everything' in Northern NSW disaster. Post continues below.

Video via SBS News.

Countless locals and small businesses have been sharing their experiences via social media, calling for more assistance, more noise and more accountability.

As writer Sophie Hardcastle noted: "This is a climate catastrophe. It's the second 'once in 100-year flood' in five years. I cannot find the words to describe the horrors unfolding here. Ordinary civilians are out here, doing incredible acts."

We've seen footage of dogs being rescued from floodwaters. Civilians who have joined the effort to clean up their towns, supporting their neighbours and helping wherever they can. One woman, Bianca shared with Mamamia that she had set up her house as a makeshift evacuation centre, as all her neighbours down the hill had lost their homes and had nowhere to go. There have also been remarkable stories of some elderly residents being evacuated from their homes in the nick of time.

We have also seen the amazing effort of 45 Fijian abattoir workers who only came to Australia three weeks ago and are now stepping up to make a difference.

One of the men, Josua Tawakedrau, said to Pacific Beat radio:

"Some were calling out for help on their rooftops. The water level was rising but the only thing that we can do, we cannot come from the doorway - the only thing that we can go through was the glass. So the boys break the glass, they went in for the elderly people yes, they just went in and they got out all the elderly people in the old peoples' home, 60 of them."

Many flood-affected people are struggling to register for the federal government's one-off $1,000 per adult and $400 per child disaster payment, given the limited internet and phone access - not to mention the red tape.

Local business The Broad Place also noted: "People are lost and missing. Cars destroyed by floods are leaking fuel into sewerage all over the streets. We need help. We are running out of drinking water. Army, defence force, police, where are you? We are on the ground deploying and organising it ourselves. It's a wide-spanning region, we can only cover so much and everyone is brave, but also exhausted."

Seventeen Australians have lost their lives in the floods across NSW and Queensland so far. And thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed.

So with all of this in mind, what can us everyday people watching on do to help? We can donate money to relevant organisations and charities and continue to spread the word to make sure people in flood-affected areas continue to get the support and attention required.

Because goodness knows, they need it.

Listen to The Quicky: Life in a flood zone. Post continues after audio.





A GoFundMe Bundjalung Community Flood Relief by Koori Mail has been organised. You can donate here.

A GoFundMe Lismore Floods Fundraiser for the queer community has been organised. You can donate here.

Another GoFundMe Tropical Fruits Floods Fundraiser for the community has also been organised. You can donate here.

GIVIT has partnered with the Queensland and NSW government to manage donated goods, services, volunteering and funds to help locals access exactly what they need right now. You can find a list of items you can donate towards on their website.

St Vincent de Paul Society has launched two flood appeals to help support recovery efforts in NSW and Queensland. Monetary donations can help provide emergency groceries, clothing, furniture, cover bills and fund a family's rent. You can donate to NSW's flood appeal here and Queensland's here.

The Salvation Army is running an appeal to raise funds for residents in both NSW and Queensland. Donations can help provide food, clothing, toiletries, bedding, furniture, school supplies to those affected and help with the recovery effort ahead. You can donate to the Salvos here.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @sophie_hardcastle.