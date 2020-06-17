The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. It looks like Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins has a new girlfriend.

Two years after confusing precisely... everyone on The Bachelor, Nick Cummins has reportedly found himself a new girlfriend.

In case you need a refresher, back in 2018, Cummins aka 'The Honey Badger' flew his final two contestants, Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman, over to New Caledonia before choosing neither of them and fleeing to another country. Yep, it was… a lot.

But now the 32-year-old has reportedly found love again with Sydney socialite, Alexandra George.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Cummins is spending lockdown with George in Seal Rocks on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

The pair have recently shared photos of themselves spearfishing on Instagram.

Cummins (bottom left) can also be seen in one of George's Instagram photos alongside the rest of their friends.

That said, neither Cummins or George have actually confirmed they are dating.

So it looks like we'll just have to wait and see for now. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Listen to the Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. On today's episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about Keanu Reeves auctioning off a date for charity. Post continues below.

2. "I thought we were going to get married." Too Hot For Handle's Harry and Francesca have split.

During isolation, many of us become very invested in Netflix's latest dating show, Too Hot To Handle.

The show, which was originally designed for contestants to keep their hands off one another, ended up with many contestants getting together — and some even dating after the show ended.

But sadly, the one couple that lasted, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago, have split.

Francesca, the first to announce the news, uploaded a five-minute video to her YouTube channel titled, "Our Breakup."

During the video, she explained that Harry sadly ended their relationship as he could no longer handle the long distance between them. (He's based out of Los Angeles, while Francesca lives in Vancouver, Canada.)

"Harry and I are not together anymore. I obviously was heartbroken," she began.

"I genuinely thought we were going through a rocky period and that we were going to figure it out. I thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married."

She continued to explain that despite Harry not discussing the breakup just yet, she can't keep the news a secret from her 4.7 million Instagram followers.

"There are a lot of things I personally believe, for my mental health, that I cannot tolerate anymore. I cannot fake a relationship. I cannot pretend that everything is going to be okay," she said.

"I'm deciding to come forward with this video to announce that we're not together, and we're not getting back together because I needed to solidify that in my own brain."

She finally added that despite her feelings being "very, very real" for Harry, it seems that they weren't reciprocated.

"For me, I would've stuck by this person no matter what. The love I had for him was very, very, very, very real."

3. "We're over the moon." Married At First Sight's Carly Bowyer is expecting her first child.

Former Married at First Sight star, Carly Bowyer is expecting her first baby with actor and partner, Neil Goldsmith.

In an announcement posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 34-year-old shared: "WE'RE HAVING A BABY!"

"In what's been a crazy 2020, we see a little baby light at the end of the tunnel. We're over the moon, and can't wait to meet our little Biscuit."

Carly appeared on the 2018 season of Married At First Sight, where her relationship with Justin Fischer didn't last.

She has since found love with partner, Neil Goldsmith, who she has spent the lockdown period with.

4. After an incredibly difficult year, Australian Survivor's Lee Carseldine has found love.

2019 was a heartbreaking year for Australian Survivor's Lee Carseldine.

Last year alone, his long-term relationship with Elena 'El' Rowland ended, he dealt with various medical issues, and he lost his mum, Elizabeth, to Motor Neurone Disease.

However, after what was an extremely difficult period, the 44-year-old has now shared that he's found love.

While speaking to Courier Mail, Lee explained that he met paediatric and neonatal nurse Sanchia during some work he was doing for the gym, Fitstop.

"We met through Fitstop, which I do some brand ambassador work for," he began.

"It's a relief getting it out there [publicly]. Not much to say apart from the fact she is an amazing, caring woman and spending time with her is so comfortable and easy."

5. From Australia's sweetheart to the 'bad boy' of Paradise: Everything we know about Ciarran Stott.

Approximately eight months ago, Australia fell in love with a British man in a leopard print necktie.

Our love was really cemented thanks to a bunch of grapes, and not a lot... else, and our hearts broken when he left our lives (and Angie Kent's, but also... ours) on a very sad episode of The Bachelorette.





Advanced issue found Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. Months later, Ciarran Stott is about to reappear on our TV screens for Bachelor in Paradise, sans neck tie but once again covered by grapes, and we are just a little bit excited.

This is everything we know about him, ahead of the show's premiere.

'Fabulously British'.

Ciarran, 26, is originally from Bolton, in Manchester, England, and moved to Perth as a 12-year-old to live with his dad and step mum.

He later moved to Darwin, and was a rifleman in the army before The Bachelorette.

Ciarran left the show despite being the favourite to win Angie Kent's heart in the end after finding out about the death of his grandmother.

In November following his exit, Ciarran told Mamamia he hadn't been watching the show because reliving the events of a few months earlier was pretty tough.

"Obviously [watching] it would bring back memories and emotions," he said. "I just watched a little bit then and it was pretty heartbreaking watching it, but it is what it is. I can't change what happened, it was a bit surreal."

The decision to leave was not an easy one for Ciarran, who thought about it over a number of days and believed he had the strongest connection with Angie at the time.

"It was all very difficult to do that because I felt like I was the frontrunner," he said.

"I just had enough with the drama at the cocktail party, and I was like 'I can't be bothered, I'm just going to bounce' but Angie saw me and was like 'What's going on?' and I told her everything... She was the same, family comes first."

For more on Ciarran Stott, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @nickbadger