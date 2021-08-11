'It’s saved my winter lockdown skin': 19 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Friends, it's time for our monthly beauty roundup. Yep, we're back!

During July, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you all about immediately.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in July, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

"The one major benefit of working from home is that I'm putting less heat on my hair and really investing in it. I'm talking masks, Olaplex and oils. I've been using this blow-dry smoother multiple times a week for about a month and it's fab. It noticeably reduces my frizz and makes my styled hair last longer. Plus, you only need the tiniest bit so it lasts forever." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I'd heard the buzz about this Australian beauty brand and its social media-famous eyebrow serum, so I had to give it a go! Currently still in the testing phase, but after two weeks of nightly use I've started to see some growth around my brows and fresh hairs coming through. Fluffy brows here I come..." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"This might seem a bit boring, but it’s honestly saved my gross winter lockdown skin. My doctor recommended I take my skincare back to basics for a while so I’ve just been using this… on its own. I am so impressed!" - Gemma Bath, Senior News Writer.

"This fragrance is beautiful. Gender neutral and made by a small female-founded business. It's spicy and sexy and woody and UGH. Spritzing constantly." - Lucy Neville, Production Manager and co-host of The Undone.

"Since working from home my skin has broken out quite a bit. So I've been limiting my skincare and using this sunscreen every single morning. As it's designed for acne-prone faces, I know it won't irritate mine while protecting it from the sun." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"After moving to the country where the water is seriously chlorinated, I've turned into a lizard so I needed something that was going to hydrate the s**t out of my skin and this is THE BOMB! I don't use moisturiser at all now, this does the job and then some. Skin feels smooth and hydrated and not at all oily. I need shares in this company." - Claire Murphy, host of The Quicky.

"I was super excited to try this, as I have the Dyson Airwrap and love the round brush feature, but find I have to dry my hair off a bit first before I use it, and it takes a little while to get everything smoothed out. This is about 1/7th of the price and it works like a dream. 15 minutes from completely wet hair to dried, smooth, styled hair. I'm super impressed." - Lucy Neville, Production Manager and co-host of The Undone.

"When I worked at The Body Shop during uni, I tried all the body butters, but I keep going back to this one. The almond milk and honey smell is subtle and the texture is really rich without being greasy. My skin drinks it up." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I love this for acne-prone and dull skin. They're a small Byron Bay business and I love this product because the only ingredient is a super potent extract of Australian Davidson Plum. They also have a recycling option to send in your empty bottles - yay for clean and ethical Australian skincare!" - Maddie King, Social Media Executive.

"This has solved my ongoing hydration issues and seriously makes me feel like a plump original glazed Krispy Kreme. I love that the brand is natural, sustainable and organic but still works." - Genevieve Maslin, Social Media Account Manager.

"After splashing out on Emma Lewisham's Supernatural night cream, which I'm a HUGE fan of, I was lucky enough to be sent the brand's Skinreset face serum to trial as a complement to my existing routine. I've been using it morning and night for a few weeks now and my skin looks brighter and more refreshed. I'll definitely be investing in this for years to come." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"I purchased this hydrating facial mist. I feel myself getting so tired with all the Zoom meetings, so a quick spritz in between makes me feel a bit better!" - Belinda Cook, Head of Audio Sales.

"This is such a luxe day cream. It has a lightweight gel consistency and feels so fresh on the skin. It's perfect for my oily complexion as it's not too heavy but makes me feel really hydrated. I can't get enough of it." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"This is the most luxurious body butter I own, and I save it for a little weekend pamper-day treat. It turns to oil on the skin, is incredibly hydrating and the scent is divine." - Lucy Neville, Production Manager and co-host of The Undone.

"After trying a sample of this, I decided to invest in this gigantic bottle. A bit spendy, but it’s so refreshing and has been so good for my normal/oily skin type (it actually smells just like Lipton Iced Tea!). I’ve been using it both AM and PM and I feel like I’ve found my toner for life." - Michelle Webb, Branded Content Manager.

"I managed to run out of all my serums at once two weeks ago and literally felt ill putting moisturiser directly on my face without anything underneath (kind of like shaving your legs with no body wash?!). I've been super dry this winter, so I decided I needed to buy a hydrating serum, and went with the Esmi Skin Treat after hearing about it on You Beauty. It's well priced, and they were doing free express delivery so I was happy to give it a whirl if it arrived ASAP. I really like the texture as it's quite light, and you don't need to use a huge amount. I'm already feeling that my skin is more hydrated." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

"I'd been looking for an essential oil diffuser for the winter months to use in my bedroom and home office - they're said to be good for hydrating your skin by adding moisture to the air, which is especially important when I've got the heating pumping at night time! Plus, it kinda doubles as a chic shelf ornament no?" - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"I've been trialing this as my last step before bed for about three weeks now and I wake up glowy and refreshed. I love how masks feel but hate the mess, so was very interested in a mask that required zero clean up and minimal effort for results. This is affordable, foolproof and effective." - Lucy Neville, Production Manager and co-host of The Undone.

"This chemical exfoliator has become a staple product in my skincare routine. I use it every second day and I've found that using it with my hydrating products has kept my skin plump and hydrated this winter! Huge win for someone who always gets really dry this time of year." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

