"My face literally felt like a baby’s bum." 24 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

"After hearing so much about the power of Vitamin C, I knew it was time to invest in some. I read plenty of reviews and decided to choose this La Roche-Posay one. So far I'm obsessed with the consistency - it's a little sticky but not too much and it absorbs really nicely. My skin has definitely evened out over the past few weeks of using it. I can't wait to see the results in a few months." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"My skin can get super dry, flaky and bitchy, especially when the weather changes. I've been using QV Intensive with Ceramides Light Moisturising Cream for daily hydration and it hurts that we didn't meet sooner. It's super lightweight, fast-absorbing (crucial, because I always have, like, five minutes to throw my makeup on and get out the door) and keeps my skin feeling hydrated and comfortable throughout the day. A real goodie for all gals with dry skin." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"You only need the tiniest amount and it looks fab. I literally put the TINIEST drop on my hand and rub it in and then put it on my cheeks. The colour is really potent but I'm pretty sure its one of those universally flattering colours. I love it. It's so glowy." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

"My usually super resilient skin went berserk recently and suddenly decided that it hated fragrance in anything. My skin went red and got tiny itchy breakouts all over my face. This moisturiser totally calmed everything down, re-balanced my skins natural barrier and got rid of the redness and texture. The texture of this cream is a dupe for Creme De La Mer which makes it feel so luxe." - Maddie Swan, Client Services Executive.

"Where can I find this Charlotte lass to give her a big fat high five?! I do not claim to know anything at all about beauty (and have in fact been ridiculed for my one-step skincare routine), but when a friend plonked this in my hand I was immediately obsessed. This moisturiser makes me feel like a fancy lil baby and now I’ve googled how much it actually costs I will be rationing dollops." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"My skin has been so weird lately. It's been changing from dry to oily to irritated and I don't understand. Leigh Campbell suggested oilier skin types should use a cream cleanser, so I decided to give this one a go. It's beautiful. It's got this gorgeous creamy consistency but it's also really light too. My skin feels clean and moisturised after using it. Plus, it's anti-inflammatory so it completely calmed my skin down." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I knew of the cult of Advanced Night Repair, or ANR as the insiders refer to it! Many of my friends have invested in it, and last month I finally got my hands on a bottle. This is the new multi-recovery complex formula, and I've been testing it on my face for three weeks now. It has quickly become my beauty MVP - my skin is so hydrated and dewy and plump after use. Officially converted." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"I’m not much of a makeup person but I love the new Mecca Max off duty sticks. I bought the contour and the blush one and I’m obsessed! They make me feel like I’ve got a bit of colour in the face and I just use these, some concealer and mascara and feel good to go! I was very influenced by Leigh Campbell." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"I have been trying to embrace my natural curls more while we’ve been in lockdown, and this has become such a staple for me. I use it when my hair is damp to twist my hair into ringlets, and when it’s dry I softly break up the ringlets and I’m left with non frizzy curls!" - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

"This stuff is a dream. I apply it to my ends while my hair is still damp and then blow dry. My hair, which is naturally very frizzy, looks stupidly nice post-blow dry now. It's silky, it's smooth and looks really healthy. Also, you only need the tiniest drop for the whole head so it will last ages." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"The glorious Amy Clark recommended me this, so I had on good authority it would work... and boy did she deliver. after applying just once LET ME TELL YOU - THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. My face literally felt like a baby’s bum. It’s now part of my regular skin routine and I love it as it only takes a few minutes, unlike other masks that you have to leave on for ages." - Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager.

"For single-handedly curing me of my Keratosis Pilaris (aka milk spots aka chicken skin). I simply pop it on my arms and legs in the shower and then rinse off. GENIUS." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"I LOVE hyaluronic acid. Who doesn't? I was lucky enough to get gifted this Trilogy one which is a two-week intensive treatment. I use it once a day so it's lasting longer than that but wow I can see the difference already. Our You Beauty host Kelly McCarren loves it too." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"When I first pulled the Tarte Maneater Mascara wand out of the tube, I was like 'damn I hate these kinda bristles' (y'know, those soft-flex plastic bristles?). But then I used it and it's actually a real goodie. While the formula still slightly clumps (hey, you can't win 'em all), this guy kills it on the lashes lengthening and volumising front and it doesn't flake throughout the day." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"I’m obsessed with my new night moisturiser from Rationale. It’s got a luxe feeling on the skin whilst still being light weight. It’s definitely a spendy but it’s so good." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

"I'm a big fan of Tarte cosmetics - I use their water foundation and concealer stick religiously, so I was excited to be gifted this tinted hydrator. It's a vegan, ultra-light moisturiser with a lovely skin tint that makes you look like you're fresh from a day in the sun. I'm not into self-tanning my face, so when I want a natural looking glow, this is a great alternative." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

"The one night that I went out for dinner last month, I decided to properly do my makeup again. Contouring, eyes, the whole shebang. Since olive is my favourite colour I decided to try out this palette and my gosh, it is stunning. The colours are so pigmented and some have this gorgeous duochrome sheen to them so in the light, the colour changes. I can't wait to try more looks with it." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"It kept my bone dry hair nourished during winter like an absolute dream." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"Exfoliation sometimes scares me, because it'll often leave my sensitive skin feeling raw, red and tight. But I've been using the Skin Virtue Pure Exfoliating Mask for a few weeks now, and I'm hooked on the stuff. It has a super gentle and creamy formula that just *works* on my skin. I use it a couple of times a week and it polishes away dullness, leaving my skin looking fresh and happy. I'm on board." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"This has made a huge difference to my skin! I’m noticing a much more even texture, less redness, and just generally more glowy and hydrated skin after a couple of months of regular use. - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.

"I love hyaluronic acid, so when I heard that they made one for your hair, I was all over it. My hair is quite damaged from heat and bleach so I started using this before and after blow drying it. Now I find it doesn't get nearly as frizzy as it used to and has this gorgeous shine. I also love using it for my little flyaways at the top when I want a really slicked back bun." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I am completely obsessed with Trinny London. I was given a Lip 2 Cheek a few months back and realised I was using it every day so I went online and went nuts building my own stack. It's a total online experience but Trinny's website makes it easy with a Match2Me quiz-like assessment that recommends the right products for you. I ended up going a little off script and purchased a few different things to what I was recommended but I love it. It's so convenient being in a stackable tower and I love that the products are multi-purpose. From my six pot stack I can do several different looks on my whole face. Still obsessed." - Sam McDonald, Senior Course Manager.

"I have never found a brow product that literally holds my eyebrows in place. It's the best!" - Renny Beazley, Video Producer.

Daiso Brush Cleaner, $2.80 (in-store).

"Uhhh I need to confess something: I do not clean my brushes as much as I should. So I decided to buy this Daiso brush cleaner that I've heard so much about. Now, I want to clean my brushes all the time. This product is stupidly cheap and cleans them really thoroughly. And of course, my makeup now applies like a dream." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

